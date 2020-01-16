Battle Mountain basketball beats Buena Vista

Battle Mountain boys basketball took a step toward erasing a bad weekend by bludgeoning Buena Vista, 66-40, Wednesday night.

With losses to Palisade and Mead hopefully in the rear-view mirror, Battle Mountain led the hosts, 34-15, at the half.

“It was good to get back to winning,” Huskies coach Philip Tronsrue said. “It was the way we did it which was outstanding. We made 21 field goals on 15 assists, and we had only 10 turnovers. We had 12 steals. We were playing good basketball on both ends of the floor.”

Liam McKenny poured in 23 points, while Hakeem Dath finished with 17. Owen Ruotolo added 11.

Another positive was Jack Sullivan. He started for Dalton Patterson, who hurt his ribs against Mead last weekend. Sullivan gave Battle Mountain quality minutes.

“We used the weekend as motivation and we also put it behind us,” Tronsrue said.

The Huskies are at Summit County tonight. Lest anyone think the host Tigers are a pushover, they beat Palisade a day after the Bulldogs beat the Huskies. After Summit, Battle Mountain heads west to Fruita Monument on Saturday.