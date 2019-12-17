Battle Mountain basketball beats Kennedy

Battle Mountain basketball talks it over with coach Philip Tronsrue, who is styling the holiday jacket, during their game against John F. Kennedy. The Huskies beat the Commanders to win their home opener.

EDWARDS — It was Wear Your Ugly Christmas Sweater Night for Battle Mountain basketball against John F. Kennedy on Tuesday and coach Philip Tronsrue was, nonetheless, the picture of sartorial splendor.

The Huskies didn’t wear ugly sweaters because that would be kind of cumbersome while playing a basketball game. They did however look good, winning their home opener, 66-39.

Battle Mountain started crisply with 10-2 lead, but let the visiting Commanders back into the game. After Kennedy tied it at 18, the Huskies finished the first half with a 15-2 run.

“We’re really trying to be a more cohesive unit. We want to make sure that we’re a team in all phases the whole game, on and off the floor,” Tronsrue said. “We’re working on getting along and respecting each other, achieving that connection we haven’t seen in a while.”

Liam McKenny, who would look good in a ugly holiday sweater, started it with a layin with 5:45 left. Owen Ruotolo followed by draining a 3. After a Dalton Patterson free throw, Hadiya Dath struck.

Yes, he’s the latest of the Daths, following Amadou (Class of 2014) and Abdoulaye (2016).

McKenny finished with the final five points of the second quarter and the Huskies went to the locker room with a 33-20 lead.

Battle Mountain brought the hammer in the third quarter, closing out the game by outscoring the Commanders, 25-8.

Yes, McKenny was piling up his game high 22 points during that stretch, but Ruotolo, Luis Trillo, Dath and Harrison Rubis all got in on the act.

And late in the contest, coach Tronsrue appeased the masses chanting, “We want Karsen,” with a cameo appearance from Williams. As the seconds waned, Thorne Hensel put in two free throws much to the delight of the crowd.

Battle Mountain (2-2) is at Evergreen on Friday to close out its pre-holiday slate.

This will present a different challenge for Battle Mountain.

“Playing a team like Kennedy, the game finished as it should have,” Tronsrue said. “On Friday, we’re talking the other end of the spectrum. We have to come ready to play. There can’t be any lulls.”