Battle Mountain basketball tops Summit, 56-45

Battle Mountain boys basketball took care of Summit County, Part I. Will Summit, Part II, happen?

Stay tuned.

The Huskies knocked off Summit, 56-45, on Wednesday night. This one had all the earmarks of a trap game as Battle Mountain had picked up an emotional win at Eagle Valley the day before, but the Huskies (9-7 overall and 3-3 in the Slope) won their fourth in their last five.

Liam McKenny continued to rampage with 22 points, and Owen Ruotolo had 12. Those numbers are good news always. The better news is that both Hakeem Dath and Luis Trillo each had eight.

Taking nothing away from McKenny and Ruotolo, but coach Philip Tronsrue has been urging, preaching, and cajoling the concept of “the more, the merrier,” on offense and his team seems to be responding.

Ironically, Wednesday’s game was a makeup of a snowout when Interstate 70 was closed back in January. Tonight the two teams meet again, as this is Summit’s annual trip over Vail Pass. With the weather forecast indicating a ton of snow, keep your fingers crossed. In theory, the girls play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7.

Saints hold serve

Welcome to the dog days: Yes, there are dog days in basketball, and Vail Christian boys’ basketball is experiencing them.

That said, the Saints took care of business against the Vail Mountain School, 59-39, on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t super-crisp. It wasn’t sparkling. And yet, it will do.

“It’s a good team win,” Vail Christian coach Sheldon Kuhns said. “We put it away in the second half. Any win against VMS is a good one because that’s a program we respect.”

Jamison Lee led the way with 23 points. Alec Moritz had a good night with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Not that anyone is looking, but the Saints, 11-2 overall and 6-1 in the Slope, are holding at No. 7 in the ratings-percentage index. Vail Christian, regardless of RPI, still controls its own destiny to host a Class 2A regional tournament, should it run the table through league play and the district tournament.

To that end, the Saints are at Hayden tonight (cheers to Will Parker) and home for the Caprock Academy on Saturday.

Wrestling teams ready for regionals

Eagle Valley wrestling got a workout last weekend at the Dual State Championships in Pueblo.

Despite the fancy title, there were no state championships awarded. The event was just a nice opportunity to get in a lot of work against good competition before regionals, which are the weekend after next.

In the preliminaries, the 3A Devils took out 4A Coronado, 38-35, and took 2A Fowler to the woodshed, 74-6.

Advancing to the finals, Eagle Valley, ranked No. 7 in 3A, according to onthemat.com, had a rough go of it against stiff competition.

The Devils fell to Pueblo West (No. 8 in 4A), 40-35, Alamosa (No. 3 in 3A), 41-33, and Rocky Ford (No. 2 in 2A), 41-27.

Meanwhile, Battle Mountain wrestling finished seventh in last weekend’s Westminster Invitational.

Jeremiah Vasquez (34-0) won the heavyweight crown, topping 5A Cherokee Trail’s Julian Williams in the finale. Anthony Sanchez finished second the 160-pound bracket. Victor Ortiz (152) didn’t make the podium,but wrestled through the flu admirably.

Both teams get this weekend off — a much-needed break — before their respective regional tournaments. Eagle Valley will be at Lamar for its regional, while Battle Mountain will be in Broomfield.

The draws for regionals come out next week.