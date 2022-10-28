Battle Mountain defeats Wheat Ridge to advance to second round of 4A state soccer playoffs

Battle Mountain defeated Wheat Ridge on Friday night in the first round of the 4A state boys soccer playoffs.

A Jack Ruiz first half breakaway and a second-half Daniel Sanchez free kick goal propelled Battle Mountain to a 2-0 win over Wheat Ridge on Friday night in Edwards in the first round of the 4A state boys soccer playoffs.

Jakob Methvin gathers the ball and heads down field late in the second half of Battle Mountain’s win over Wheat Ridge.

Playing under the lights in cold conditions, the Huskies showed energy all night and controlled the tempo of the game right from the start.

“It was great,” head coach Dave Cope said. “First time we’ve played 80 minutes, straight through. And that’s a good team — Jeffco League champions, which is traditionally a really strong team. We had a lot of respect for them.”

At the 21:14 mark, Jack Ruiz escaped past the Wheat Ridge defense en route to a huge breakaway goal. His entire team mimicked an NFL celebration, gathering around the sideline television cameras.

“We had a feeling there was some things we could do and the first goal was a result of one of those things; having Jack just sit back a little bit,” Cope said.

With 28:20 to go, Sanchez gave the team some breathing room with a penalty kick score.

With 19 minutes to go in the game, Zeke Alvarez neutralized a Wheat Ridge opportunity, leaping to block away a free kick from the off the penalty box corner. The sophomore goalkeeper steadiness led to a shutout, the team’s fifth of the season.

Two Huskies go airborne to try and deflect a second half free kick during their first round playoff game against Wheat Ridge on Friday night.

Zeke Alvarez blocks away a Wheat Ridge free kick late in the second half on Friday night.

Finally, with the Farmers desperate and pressing, the Wheat Ridge end was ripe for the taking. Jakob Methvin took advantage, slipping through, pulling a move, and icing the game with a dagger for the 3-0 victory.

“Happy for Jakob to get that third goal,” Cope said. “We told him, you might not get many minutes, but they might be important minutes, and he handled it with class and delivered a big one that put the game away.”

Alveraz pitched a shutout in the net, the team’s fifth of the season. “He was great,” Cope said. “When you get a shutout in the playoffs, that’s historic.

No. 32 Coronado upset No. 1 Durango on the other side of the bracket, meaning Battle Mountain will host the Cougars in its second round game next Wednesday.