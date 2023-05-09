Battle Mountain girls lacrosse wins first league title in program history

Battle Mountain's Audrey Knight sprints upfield in Saturday's win over Steamboat Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain cruised to a 15-6 win over Steamboat Springs in Saturday’s regular-season finale to claim it’s first league championship in program history. The Huskies finished with a 9-1 league mark and 11-4 overall record.

In Saturday’s win, the Huskies received scoring contributions from nine different athletes, with Molly Kessenich leading the way with five goals and one assist. Sofia Rindone had her first career multi-goal game, notching a pair of goals for the Huskies, who gave up the game’s first two points before roaring back for a 7-2 halftime advantage.

Abby Dembeck, Izabelle Kovacik, Kate Kovacik, Quincy Pribramsky, Alexandra Dienst and Anne Hilgartner also scored for the Huskies in the win.

By winning the league title, Battle Mountain became the first non-Aspen squad to top the standings since the 2015 season. The Huskies defeated the Skiers back in March to end a 57-game league winning streak. Battle Mountain is the No. 9 seed in the 4A state tournament and will take on No. 24 Holy Family on Tuesday in Edwards at 5 p.m . Aspen is seeded No. 7 and will receive a first-round bye. The CHSAANow.com selection and seeding index was used for final tournament seeding purposes.