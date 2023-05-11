Battle Mountain girls soccer season ends with 5-2 loss to Grand Junction Central

The Battle Mountain girls soccer seniors pose for a photo on senior night earlier this month. The Huskies season came to a close with a 5-2 loss to Grand Junction Central on Wednesday in the first round of the 4A state tournament.

The No. 18-seeded Battle Mountain girls soccer team saw its season come to a close on Wednesday, falling to No. 15 Grand Junction Central 5-2 in the first round of the 4A state soccer tournament. The Huskies ended their 2023 campaign with a 9-5-2 overall record and finished second in the 4A Western Slope with a 6-2-2 league mark.

“One objective of any season is to qualify for the postseason; we were proud to have taken part and proud of our effort,” head coach Dave Cope stated. “Once a team is in the playoffs you hope, as a staff, that when the end comes, you are either standing on the top step or that you have been eliminated by a better team or a great player and that you have gone down performing well.”

On Wednesday, the unstoppable force was a great player, and her name was Liana Bryant. The Mississippi State-signee scored five goals — the first time a Cope-led squad has ever allowed such an individual scoring spree. After a 0-0 opening half, Bryant had two quick breakaway goals in succession at the 48th and 49th minutes, respectively.

Isabella Borg got Battle Mountain on the board 10 minutes later from inside the box, but Bryant had a quick response in the 59th minute to put the Warriors up 3-1. The Huskies demonstrated their trademark resilience, and with just under 20 minutes remaining, got a top-of-the-box score from Cassie Ledezma.

Cassie Ledezma, shown playing in a game earlier this season against Evergreen, scored a second-half goal in the 60th minute to make it 3-2 in Wednesday’s first-round game against Grand Junction Central. Ultimately, the Huskies fell to the Warriors 5-2.

“Our play was great last night,” Cope commented. “We dominated large portions of the match, had some good chances to score at 0-0 through the first 50 minutes of the game and we scored two great goals.”

The Huskies couldn’t tie things up, however, and Bryant iced the round-one win with a pair of goals in the 70th and 77th minutes, her 33rd and 34th on the season.

“Crazy game! Great for the neutral spectator,” Cope stated. “It was a great season and I am proud to have coached these seniors.”