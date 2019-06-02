Battle Mountain High School celebrates 59th commencement in Vail

Battle Mountain High School seniors attend the school's 59th commencement on Saturday, June 1, in Vail. The school graduated 207 students.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Battle Mountain Class of 2019Graduates: 207Valedictorian: Audrey Elizabeth PlzakSenior Class President: Alexis PerezClass Motto: "I have no idea what I'm doing, but I know I'm doing it really, really well" – Andy Dwyer

VAIL – Battle Mountain High School graduated 207 seniors Saturday during the public school’s 59th commencement ceremony.

More than 10 percent of the class earned summa cum laude honors for achieving grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher, and in her student address, valedictorian Audrey Plzak described the group as artists, innovators, debaters, athletes and servicemen and -women.

“Each and every one of us has the power to make a difference, the power to change the world, the power to be somebody,” she said.

The class of 2019 represented Eagle County with pride in different arenas across the country over the course of the last year, said Principal Robert Parish, and accomplished a lot during their time at Battle Mountain High School.

“Most importantly, you enjoyed every step along the way,” Parish told the group.

Student-body president Claire Krueger listed the group’s accomplishments in her charge-to-class speech. She highlighted the students who took dozens of Advanced Placement classes; were hired for internship positions at world-class companies; the two seniors who were in the top-10 at state in speech and debate; and the school’s Future Business Leaders of America program, which sent two seniors to state and one to nationals. She also noted athletic highlights, including the many student-athletes to make it to state and national competitions, including the girls basketball team, which won the league championship for the first time since 1993, and the girls ski team, which won state for the first time since 1998. The girls cross-country program also won state twice while students from the class of 2019 were in the program, and took third at nationals in 2017, Kruger noted.

“There are students who have been on service trips, students who are involved with nonprofit organizations, students who have worked for many years and students who care deeply about this community and the world,” Kruger said. “This class is incredible — how lucky am I to be able to call all of you my classmates, teammates and friends?”

After listing several more accomplishments of the class of 2019 – including that of senior Casey Cope, who bested an X Games gold medalist to win Vail’s pond-skimming competition in April — Krueger provided her charge in the form of a question.

“The future is time for action,” she said. “Can you be even more successful?”