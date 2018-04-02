Battle Mountain High School handles another violence threat, one student yanked

EDWARDS — A potential threat of violence saw one student yanked out of a local high school and another applauded for alerting authorities.

The incident occurred last week at Battle Mountain High School, when school district authorities were alerted to a student making comments about a potential threat against the school.

Battle Mountain administrators immediately contacted the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, and deputies removed the student from the campus.

"The situation and investigation has been turned over to law enforcement and health professionals," school administrators said in a written statement. "School and law enforcement do not feel that there is any ongoing safety concern at the school stemming from this specific situation."

The incident remains under investigation, said Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek.

"We applaud the student who came forward and reported the concerning situation. As a school, we have been encouraging students who hear or see something that is concerning to come forward and report it," school administrators said. "In this situation, quick action helped us ensure the safety of our school."

Late April 2017, Battle Mountain went through four anonymous threats of violence. Two messages were scrawled on a floor: one a threat of violence for a specific date, other a suicide note. A third appeared to be a copycat message, and a fourth was similar to a previous message.

Nothing came of any of the threats, but the Sheriff's Office increased patrols and the school district hired 5D Shield to add armed security at the school and events.

Battle Mountain administrators and district officials were deluged with emails from parents and concerned citizens offering advice, suggestions for investigative techniques and general feedback.

Authorities cautioned people not to spread gossip on social media platforms.

