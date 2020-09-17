Battle Mountain High School student a Comcast scholarship winner

A Battle Mountain High School student is one of 25 Colorado winners of the Comcast NBCUniversal Leaders and Achievers Scholarship program.

Estefania Godoy Vizcarra, of Battle Mountain High School was among the students selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $34 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

“We are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners and to help them further their education,” said Rasheedah Carr, Comcast Colorado Area Vice President. “They are top achievers in academics, leaders in the community and leaders among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to support them.”

Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.

For more information, click here.