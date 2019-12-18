Battle Mountain hockey awakes, beats Summit, 4-1

VAIL — Who are you and what did you do with Battle Mountain hockey?

It was a reasonable question for Huskies fans during the third period of the team’s game against Summit County on Wednesday night at Dobson Arena.

After two periods of utterly lifeless hockey during which the home side seemingly could not put together consecutive passes, the guys in the black sweaters exploded for four goals during the final 10 minutes of the third period for a 4-1 Battle Mountain win over the Tigers.

“It was a little bit of a slow start,” Huskies coach Derek Byron said.

Lord Byron, Battle Mountain hockey Class of 2007, wins the nonexistent understatement of the year award.

“It’s early still, but that was an extremely slow start for us,” Byron said. “We’re still getting used to each other and things will happen, and they played well in the third.”

Yawn

In all seriousness, this is the majesty of high school sports. Sometimes, you have a group of teenagers who are present in the moment. Sometimes, not so much.

The latter was evident in the first two periods. Huskies fans can take two things out of that sleepy portion of Wednesday’s game.

First and foremost, sophomore netminder Logan Gremmer was outstanding. The team should get him a case of his favorite soda or preferred flavor of Gatorade.

The kid kept the Huskies in the game. Summit’s Caleb Mallory, from Hank Kasch, put the visitors on the board with 6:12 left in the middle stanza. Otherwise, Gremmer was stuffing odd-man chances and pretty much holding down the fort.

“He kept us in it,” Huskies senior captain and blueliner Parker Nash said. “He played lights out. He’s the reason we won. We can rely on him a lot.”

While Gremmer’s likely the first star of the game were they to give out postgame stars, the Huskies also know they can win a game when, shall we say, they are not at their best. In the future, they probably don’t want to test this theory as much as they did Wednesday night, but they know they have that club in the bag.

And don’t forget Gremmer’s beverage of choice.

Boom

Nothing was coming easily for Battle Mountain, so, naturally, the Huskies got on the board with a garbage goal. As always garbage goals are beautiful. Joey Beveridge fired the shot from the point. Fellow senior Luke Grimaldi planted himself in the slot and pounced on the rebound, slotting it near post to even the game at one.

And then the floodgates opened.

“For the third, we came out flying,” Nash said. “We talked about how getting one will change momentum fast and that’s what happened.”

That would be the truth. Just 40 seconds later, Jackson Suhadolink won the faceoff in the left circle, sending it back to Carter Large at the point. Large simply crushed a one-timer off the back bar or the net.

The puck caromed out of the net so quickly, everyone at Dobson took a collective moment to wonder if that was really a goal before the referee helpfully pointed at the net, indicating that it was indeed a score.

The point was so nice the Huskies did it twice. Alex Parliament blasted a slapshot off a pass from Carson Dietz and the Huskies led 3-1. Beveridge finished it with an empty netter as Battle Mountain moved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

The Huskies finish up pre-holiday play with a game against Fort Collins on Saturday at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.