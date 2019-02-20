Battle Mountain hockey, Devils hoops record playoff wins

EAGLE — Battle Mountain hockey moved into the Sweet 16 with a 6-1 drubbing of Mullen on Wednesday night at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink during Round 1 of the state hockey playoffs.

Garrett Flaagan opened the scoring on a helper from Bronson Fiore during the first period. In the second, it was a whole lot of Dillon Flaagan. He had a hat trick during the middle stanza. Dillon’s first goal came from Harry Green and Garrett.

Green and Parker Nash fed Dillon Flaagan for No. 2, and Garrett Flaagan had his third short-handed from Fiore. In the middle of that hat trick, Joey Beveridge put one in the net as the Huskies had a commanding 5-0 lead after two periods.

With two assists in his pocket, Green scored Battle Mountain’s sixth. The Huskies ended up outshooting the Mustangs, 51-13.

The No. 12-seeded Huskies advance to the second round against No. 5 Denver East at the Family Sports Arena in Denver on Friday.

Devils upset Conifer

Holy bracket-buster, Batman.

Eagle Valley boys' basketball brought a little early March Madness as the No. 41 Devils upended No. 24 Conifer, 57-53, on Wednesday night during the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

And, with the win, the Devils (9-13) are off to Centaurus on Saturday for Round 2.

"The guys are just loving it," Devils coach Justin Brandt said. "They gelling as a team, and enjoying that they get to keep on spending more time together."

One of the members of the team was rather wet after the Conifer win. Junior Keegan Garvey rightly got the water-bottle treatment after leading the team with 17 points, helped by a 5-for-7 night from 3-point range.

Xaver Johnson had 13 points for the triumphant Devils, while Tony Hernandez did the job defensively on Conifer point-guard Landon Wallace.

The Devils last made the postseason in 2017, a 58-56 loss to Wheat Ridge, in Gypsum. Eagle Valley's last postseason win was on Feb. 27, 2013, a 45-36 win over Erie.

By the way, Conifer won the Colorado 8 League this season, so that's a feather in the collective cap of the 4A Slope.

No. 3 Steamboat Springs and No. 7 Glenwood Springs had byes through the first round. Battle Mountain fell to Widefield, 62-59, on Wednesday night.