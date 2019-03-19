Battle Mountain lacrosse downs Aspen in overtime

EDWARDS — Battle Mountain boys lacrosse bears the scars of Aspen, most recently last spring’s elimination of the Huskies by the Skiers in the state quarterfinals.

So consider it a small measure of payback as the Huskies knocked off Aspen, 6-5, in overtime, on a Baker Gentry goal on Monday in Edwards.

“I was really proud of the boys, especially the seniors, who are starting to learn to play in the big games,” Huskies coach Connor Compton said. “We’ve played in big games, and we’re starting to figure out how to win the big games.”

While there was no assist on Gentry’s game-winning goal, do credit Cole Plavic with winning the opening faceoff of the extra frame, which set up the decisive tally.

As is usually the case when Battle Mountain and Aspen get together, it was close all the way through. Caleb Dennis to Thorne Hensel gave the Huskies an early 1-0 lead. The Huskies’ Luke Larsen and Jayme Belyea scored in the second to forge a 3-3 tie which lasted until the fourth quarter.

The Huskies (2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Conference) tied it at 4-4 in the fourth thanks to Tucker Morrow. Blu Barnett gave the Huskies a 5-4 lead before Aspen tied it during the final minute.

Just as important was before the game, when the Huskies dedicated a plaque on the west side of the school to Mac Kelsall, Class of 2015, who died in a camping accident in 2016. Battle Mountain boys lacrosse will walk by the new plaque before every game and tap it a la Notre Dame football’s “Play Like A Champion” sign.

The No. 19, which Kelsall wore, is back in circulation and will be worn by a senior meriting the honor. The Huskies’ Nick Walter won that jersey this season and will wear it proudly.

Battle Mountain heads west to Gypsum to take on Eagle Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We need to make sure we’re focused on off-ball movement and fighting for every ground ball,” Compton said. “Even though we’re dinged up a little bit after a tough game with Aspen, we have to bring the hustle and intensity.”