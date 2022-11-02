Battle Mountain Players present ‘The Twelve Huntsmen’

The Battle Mountain Players will host four performances of “The Twelve Huntsman” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Battle Mountain High School Auditorium. No two shows will be the same.

It’s fall production time.

Many area schools have been working on musicals and plays over the past few months and now it’s time to showcase their efforts. The Battle Mountain Players are bringing “The Twelve Huntsmen” to the stage Thursday through Saturday.

“The Twelve Huntsmen” features the Brothers Grimm, two brothers from Germany who popularized folk tales like “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” and published “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” in 1812.

In this comedy, the brothers are naturally searching for folk tales in the woods when they stumble upon and are captured by a group of huntsmen. The huntsmen are actually women in disguise who tell the Grimms their own fairy tales. Led by Cesario, a princess, the women tell the men tales that center around food. The twist for the audience members and the cast is that these tales are never told in the same order, so you could see this play several times and never see the same play twice.

“The Twelve Huntsmen” requires a large cast, which is why David Mayer and Levi Walker, co-directors of the play, chose this production.

“Our theatre program is growing, so we need shows that have large casts,” Walker said. “Those can be difficult to find in the canon of straight plays, but this one has nearly 90 different named and ensemble roles. We have 30 students in the cast, so each student has a few roles to play.”

The Battle Mountain Players have been rehearsing since the end of August. After-school hours are filled with learning the lines, staging and ramping up to show time.

“Last week we extended rehearsals from 5 to 8 p.m. and this week before the show starts, we rehearse from 5 to 9 p.m.,” Walker said.

How do students manage schoolwork and this production?

“Balancing responsibilities is always a challenge when taking part in a play or musical because they require so much time and effort,” Walker said. “For our students, academics come first. So, if they fall behind in their classes, their role in the cast is at risk.”

But the camaraderie the students experience makes them want to balance their studies to become a part of it. Walker said many students express that they love being in the play and love feeling like they are part of a community within the school.

Two students, in particular, found their niche because of the theatre program. One of these students just moved here from Colombia, while the other is a foreign exchange student from Germany.

“They both joined the cast on a whim, and although they did know the other students in the program, now they can count each member of the cast and crew as a friend and they have been welcomed with open arms,” Walker said.

The kids learn more than just how to memorize lines. These skills transfer into the real world pretty easily.

“They must practice organizational and time management skills in order to keep up with our schedule along with the rest of their responsibilities,” Walker said. “They practice teamwork as they work together to develop characters, move sets, organize props and help each other with costumes. We also have students sell program advertisements to local businesses, which builds their entrepreneurial skills.”

The Battle Mountain Players will host four performances of “The Twelve Huntsman,” and no two shows will be the same, encouraging those who enjoy the performances to attend multiple shows. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and there will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Head to the Battle Mountain High School Auditorium and purchase tickets for $10 or buy them online in advance at eagleschools.net/resources/tickets.