Battle Mountain repeats as girls Colorado state ski champions

Lindsey Whitton finished third in Friday's classic mass start race to help Battle Mountain win its second-straight state ski championship.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Fresh off winning a second-straight Colorado state ski team title, Battle Mountain Nordic coach Jeff Apps is already looking ahead.

“You know you never sit back,” he said after his team scored 620 points, 14 clear of runner-up Middle Park. “I always look to next year. All those girls are coming back.”

The youthful but dominant Huskies relied on their Nordic performances on Thursday and again in Friday’s 5-kilometer mass start classic, placing three in the top 11. State skimeister champion Lindsey Whitton rallied for third-place overall, one day after sniping second in the skate race. In both races she came right off the Alpine slope at Copper Mountain and blindly skied the challenging Frisco courses without any recon.

“She just absolutely crushed it both days. I don’t know how she did that and she’s so humble,” said Apps.

Assistant coach Christian Apps said he’s been spotting up on the most grueling parts of the course all year, and on Friday, he knew some outcomes before athletes even crossed the finish.

“You can tell before they even finish, who your top skier will be based off how they’re performing at the hardest part of the course,” he said.

“Lindsey is just super calm under pressure, especially in the hardest parts of the course. I could tell she was going to have a high placement well before the finish.”

Kira Hower came through in ninth and another skimeister, Presley Smith, rounded out the scoring in 11th. Addison Beuche, who had placed fifth overall in Thursday’s skate race, placed 27th, but Apps was delighted to see the other girls rally.

Kira Hower double poles across the top of the course Friday in Frisco.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“That’s what’s cool. When you look at Molly and Presley, they saw it and stepped up,” he said. “You don’t coach that; you’re just gifted with it with these amazing kids. They just do it.”

Addison Beuche and Bella Williams of Battle Mountain and Ava Bergsten of Eagle Valley compete in Friday’s state ski meet in Frisco.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

On the Alpine side, Julie Olsen led the way in seventh, followed by freshmen Ruthie DeMino and Keena Shikverg in 11th and 15th, respectively.

“Julie skied amazing today and Ruthie was super consistent on both days,” said Alpine coach Erik Gilbert. DeMino also placed sixth in Thursday’s giant slalom. “And it’s sweet because we have enough depth that the third skier — any four or five of our kids could be the second or third point scorers.”

With the lead going into Friday, Gilbert didn’t burden his athletes with team scores beforehand.

“In Alpine racing, less is more. If you’re thinking about overall team scores, you’re not out there just skiing the race,” he said. “You don’t have time to think about what you’re doing when you’re actually doing what counts.”

When asked what bringing back the team’s core next year means, Apps said, “Is there a three-peat for state? Kinda…that would be the goal.”

Colorado state ski meet girls overall team results School Skate Classic GS Slalom Total Battle Mt. 170 160 140 150 620 Middle Park 148 140 150 168 606 Steamboat 143 152 150 160 605 Aspen 138 134 173 156 601 Summit 156 148 147 146 597 Nederland 110 109 123 135 477 Lake County 158 164 107 40 469 Eagle Valley 116 118 86 67 387 Clear Creek 96 65 87 99 347 Poudre 130 144 0 0 274 Evergreen 30 31 122 88 271 Durango 0 0 144 81 225 Vail Mt. School 0 0 101 74 175 Platte Canyon 0 0 24 31 55 CRMS 0 0 0 0 0

Bullock and Hagen duke it out in mass start

Friday’s mass start classic race was a dual of the Ellas. Lake County junior Ella Bullock was attempting to go back-to-back and Summit’s star Ella Hagen was trying to hold down the home course. Her gameplan for fending off Thursday’s state champion skate skier? Run up the steeps.

“That was definitely the strategy,” she said. “I know I’m not going to out-double-pole anyone, so I knew if I could just work those hills as hard as possible, that’s where I’d be able to do the best for myself.”

Ella Hagen of Summit and eventual champion Ella Bullock of Lake County reach the top of Friday’s classic mass start course. In the rear is Sylvia Brower, who would go on to finish second overall.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Summit’s nationally-ranked distance runner went from sixth to first over the course of the Buzzsaw trail’s relentless climbs, jaunting up the herringbone sections with ease as she pulled even with Bullock at the top of the course. The Panther had something left for the downhills and remaining two kilometers, though.

“She’s just an amazing skier and has so much experience,” Hagen said of Bullock. “She got me (on the downhill) and then the double-pole — this finishing stretch was a grind.”

“I maybe didn’t have enough kick on the uphills, so Ella and Sylvia (Brower) were right with me the whole time, but I feel like it came in handy on the finish,” said Bullock, who came in first, 26-seconds clear of Brower in second. Battle Mountain’s Whitton would capture third, sneaking past Hagen by seven seconds.

“I’m really proud of myself for sticking through it and working hard through the season,” Hagen said of her Nordic campaign as a whole. “I’m proud of my team and happy with how it played out. Getting to race so many fantastic people, it makes the winter really fun.”

When asked how it felt to snag back-to-back wins, Bullock, who is targeting Junior Nationals in Fairbanks, Alaska in March, smiled and said, “It feels pretty good. But I still have a whole month of racing left.”

Devils post strong finish to Nordic season

Ava Bergsten strides up a climb early in Friday’s 5k classic mass start at the state ski championships in Frisco.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Ava and Emma Bergsten led Eagle Valley to an eighth-place team finish in both the overall standings and the Nordic-only team rankings on Friday. The sisters were 24th and 38th, respectively.

“It was pretty good. I was trying to start out slow, and it was jumbled at the start, which made it hard to get a good placing, but it wasn’t that bad,” Ava said. “I think what really made or break it is how you did on the hills. If you were walking up the hills, you were just not doing it.”

“The uphills were hard for me,” her sister added. “But then I got to the flat and my favorite part of classic is double-poling, so I was like, ‘this is my last race of the season.’ I just went really hard there, and I think I ended better than I started out.”

Addison Marsh rounded out the Devils’ scoring, finishing in 42nd in her final prep race.

“It was a mess at the start,” she said. “One girl lost her ski and it got under my ski — other than that, for a last senior race, it was pretty good.”

For Alpine and Nordic individual and team results, plus more photos, visit VailDaily.com.

Colorado state Alpine ski meet individual results – slalom Girls top 30 Pl Bib Class Team Name Run 1 Run 2 Result ________________________________________________________________________________ 1 490 So SSP Emma McHaffie 53.48 (1) 52.26 (2) 1:45.74 (1) 2 188 Jr MID Olivia Niedzwiecki 54.50 (3) 51.86 (1) 1:46.36 (2) 3 531 Jr ASP Sienna Hendrickson 55.35 (4) 52.36 (3) 1:47.71 (3) 4 189 Jr MID Emma Bellatty 54.49 (2) 53.73 (5) 1:48.22 (4) 5 505 Fr SSP Kinsley Jacobson 58.47 (7) 54.71 (6) 1:53.18 (5) 6 430 Jr SUM Luci Brady 56.48 (5) 57.39 (16) 1:53.87 (6) 7 60 Jr BMH Julia Olsen 58.35 (6) 56.04 (11) 1:54.39 (7) 8 742 Jr EVG Lexi Ornstein 59.15 (11) 55.26 (7) 1:54.41 (8) 9 186 Fr MID Ashley Bailey 59.01 (9) 55.79 (9) 1:54.80 (9) 10 550 Sr ASP Chloe Smith 59.54 (14) 55.28 (8) 1:54.82 (10) 11 23 Fr BMH Ruthie DeMino 59.50 (13) 55.86 (10) 1:55.36 (11) 12 879 So NED Marley Farrior 59.61 (15) 56.64 (12) 1:56.25 (12) 13 421 Fr SUM Lauren McCalla 59.12 (10) 57.51 (17) 1:56.63 (13) 14 532 Sr ASP Madeline Hicks 59.34 (12) 57.32 (14) 1:56.66 (14) 15 68 Fr BMH Keena Shikverg 59.77 (16) 57.32 (14) 1:57.09 (15) 16 881 Sr NED Mazlan Finch 1:00.28 (17) 57.02 (13) 1:57.30 (16) 17 491 Sr SSP Audra Gowdy 58.81 (8) 59.26 (22) 1:58.07 (17) 18 187 So MID Rylie Riggs 1:00.91 (20) 58.37 (19) 1:59.28 (18) 19 429 Fr SUM Mackenzie Cross 1:01.49 (25) 58.22 (18) 1:59.71 (19) 20 423 Fr SUM Claire Jackson 1:00.55 (19) 59.41 (23) 1:59.96 (20) 21 427 So SUM Kristiana Stoyanov 1:01.18 (21) 59.17 (21) 2:00.35 (21) 22 537 Jr ASP Clare Irvin 1:01.96 (26) 59.12 (20) 2:01.08 (22) 23 549 Jr ASP Zala Smalls 1:01.44 (24) 1:00.13 (25) 2:01.57 (23) 24 963 So DUR Lauren McClellan 1:01.31 (22) 1:00.30 (26) 2:01.61 (24) 25 875 So NED Isla Jones 1:01.37 (23) 1:01.15 (28) 2:02.52 (25) 26 190 Fr MID Maggie Bellatty 1:03.67 (31) 1:00.07 (24) 2:03.74 (26) 27 900 Sr NED Ellie Boye 1:02.87 (28) 1:01.46 (29) 2:04.33 (27) 28 1 Fr BMH Thea Armistead 1:03.60 (30) 1:01.02 (27) 2:04.62 (28) 29 11 Jr BMH Maddie Brown 1:02.20 (27) 1:02.89 (36) 2:05.09 (29) 30 56 Jr BMH Emeline Mitchell 1:03.21 (29) 1:02.43 (34) 2:05.64 (30)