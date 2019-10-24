BMHS soccer finishes 14-0-1

Battle Mountain's Ivan Slis works his way up the field during the Huskies' 5-1 win at Steamboat Springs on Thursday.

Shelby Reardon | Special to the Daily

That’s a wrap … for now.

Battle Mountain soccer finished the regular season emphatically with a 5-1 win at Steamboat Springs and 14-0-1 record.

That’s the best record the boys’ side of the program has had since 2012, the year of the state-title team.

“For this team, they’ve been playing against history and they wanted to be unbeaten during the regular season,” Huskies coach David Cope said.

Battle Mountain avenged its draw on Tuesday by whacking Glenwood Springs, 6-2. And just like Tuesday, the Huskies fell behind again at Steamboat.

The Huskies used their heads on their first two goals. Karsen Williams scored on a feed from Josh Keiser. Dani Barajas had a brilliant header on a shot off the crossbar from Ivan Solis.

Trevino Twiss and Barajas scored on free kicks and Louis Castillo finished the regular season with a beautiful chip.

The 4A bracket doesn’t come out until Monday. The Huskies entered Thursday night’s game as the No. 1 team in the ratings-percentage index. Barring a computer virus, the Huskies will finish in the top four in the RPI, giving them home games through the quarterfinals, should they advance.

This is now the goal. Battle Mountain entered last year’s playoffs as the No. 5 seed and lost, 5-0, to Kennedy during the first round of the postseason. The Huskies have been stewing on this upset for a year.

“I’ve told them that they benefit from the experience. They know what can happen,” Cope said. “They’ve been behind against Steamboat and Glenwood and came back both times. They have a lot of experience. Now it’s a matter of playing the best we can.”

Battle Mountain will host an opponent to be determined on Wednesday.

VMS beats Aspen

Bust out the orange.

It was never really in doubt, but Vail Mountain School soccer made it official with a 2-0 victory over Aspen on a chilly Thursday afternoon at venerable Bandoni Alumni Field.

Vail Mountain School (8-6-1) is off to the playoffs next week and will be wearing its traditional postseason orange. The draw comes out on Monday, and VMS will be on the road for Thursday’s first round.

Nick Kirwood and Sebastian Kohlhofer scored for the Gore Rangers.

”When we play well, we can beat the best,” VMS coach Alex Darbut said. “We just need to find the consistency.”