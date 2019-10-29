Battle Mountain soccer gets top seed in playoffs

Louis Castillo and Battle Mountain soccer earned the No. 1 seed in the 4A bracket and host Littleton on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

In breaking news this week, it’s snowing.

More to the point, it’s snowing all over the state, so while the state soccer brackets are out, 4A action begins Saturday, while the 3A tournament is meant to start Friday, except that it will start Thursday.

We’ll explain that.

Huskies

• Battle Mountain did indeed finish the regular season as the No. 1 team in the rating-percentage index. (See we told you all Western Slope teams just love the RPI.)

That means the Huskies draw No. 32 Littleton on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Edwards, though we’re pretty sure they would have been happy to play Lions as originally scheduled today. (The wonderground.com forecast is for a high of 21 with some snow. Welcome to the mountains, Littleton.)

The theme of the postseason for Battle Mountain will be U. Va., and if all goes right, it will be beaten into a bloody pulp. In the spring of 2018, Virginia’s men’s basketball team was ranked No. 1 to open March Madness and became the first top seed to lose to a No. 16 — in this case, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

The Cavaliers overcame said indignity by winning the whole thing last spring. In a related development Huskies coach David Cope’s wife, Kathleen, and her family, the Schubmehls, are from Virginia.

Click your heels and say, “There’s no place like home,” as Zach Stockton and Vail Mountain School head to Lamar, near Kansas, for their first playoff game on Thursday.

Mort Mulliken | Daily file photo

Last fall, then-ranked No. 5 Battle Mountain lost to No. 28 Kennedy, 5-0, during the first round of the playoff, and well, you can see where this U. Va. thing is going.

Interesting note, by the way, after making the Elite Eight, where Kennedy lost to some school called Glenwood Springs, 5-4, the Commanders went 1-14 this season and finished 69th out of 70 4A teams in RPI, not that anyone is bitter at Battle Mountain about what happened last season.

• The Huskies are the first Eagle County team to finish the regular season No. 1 in the RPI. Battle Mountain did well by its nonconference schedule with wins against The Classical Academy (No. 12), Montrose (No. 16) and Durango (No. 21), who combined for a 30-15 record. Ironically, Durango’s at TCA, while Montrose is at Loveland, the winner facing the victor of Battle Mountain-Littleton on Tuesday.

• Looking around the 4A Slope, Glenwood came in at No. 13 and hosts Standley Lake. And, welcome back to the playoffs, Rifle. The No. 23 Bears are at Discovery Canyon.

Gore Rangers

Vail Mountain School soccer will be wearing white and orange in Lamar on Thursday. Let’s check out where Lamar is on a map.

Egad. Give our regards to Kansas, boys. Only Vail Christian 8-man football’s trip to Springfield in Baca County, the only county south of Prowers, home to Lamar, and still in Colorado, in 2015 exceeds this road trip for an Eagle County team.

The 3A playoffs are meant to start on Friday, but Lamar could only get referees for Thursday at 3 p.m., so there you are.

Key No. 1 is surviving the trip While most first-round games in 3A are wipeouts, the No. 18 Gore Rangers and the No. 15 Savages — an interesting juxtaposition of mascots — should be competitive.

Surprisingly, the two teams have a common opponent in Denver Christian. The Savages beat the Crusaders, 4-3, in overtime, while VMS topped Denver Christian, 1-0, in regulation.