Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼

What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles

Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE Art History will be present to talk about their art, the trip and raise money for their trip fees. If you go…

Art students from Battle Mountain High School are getting a unique opportunity to display and sell their work at a gallery show and silent auction this week. Not only will the funds raised by the show support a trip for the students in the New Year, but also gives them a valuable experience to have an audience for their art.

Nearly 20 students from Battle Mountain Art Teacher Max DeVito’s Portfolio, AP Art and Design, and AP/DE Art History classes will participate in the show and fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. The show kicks off at 4 p.m. and will go to 7 p.m.

The show will be free to attend, but with auction items — from affordable fun gifts to high-end gifts — and other for-sale items such as holiday and greeting cards, attendees are encouraged to spend money or make a donation, DeVito said.

The show will feature unique artwork from students as well as from local artists. According to DeVito, this includes a huge piece donated from Vail International Gallery by Topher Straus, a work from Raitman Art Galleries by Houston Llew, local artists like Kathy Cummings as well as “your very own BMHS art teachers who have made items.”

“Since we’d be putting on a fundraiser, we decided to take the opportunity to have an audience. I think it’s really important to have students learn how to display their own work and to show others outside their class,” DeVito said.

Local Edwards Claggett/Rey Gallery also donated funds for appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks. The event is hosted by Colorado Mountain College and the Vail Valley Art Guild, which DeVito said has helped the school fundraise in the past and is helping to hang the show.

As the students prepare for the show’s debut on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Colorado Mountain College staff member Andrew Pranger helped give the students a lesson on how to prepare and hang art for the show. The show will be hung on display at the campus through January.

All donations and proceeds will go toward helping fund a four-day trip for the students to Los Angeles in February to visit art museums and extend their learning from the classroom into the real world.

“We see actual works of art in the AP Art History curriculum, and AP Art and Design students see a variety of old and contemporary artists they’d never experience all in one trip,” DeVito said. “ I am hoping that this trip will help them get outside our bubble. We live in a beautiful place but it isn’t very diverse in the grand scheme of the world, so I love taking kids to see other cultures, have new experiences, and get to see all types of people as well as all types of art. They work super hard in class and often come back inspired and excited to learn and create.”

While DeVito has taken students in previous years to places like New York and Italy, this will be the first trip to Los Angeles.

“Students enjoy the bonding experience of the trip, they really get to know each other on a different level and form relationships that are unable to form in class. They also see so many people and types of art that they gain a sense of connection with their inner artist and justify their own work they make,” DeVito said.

As part of the fundraising effort, DeVito said every student has different goals, with some students fundraising the entire trip fee.

“I want to provide equitable opportunities for all students, so any and all contributions and donations are much appreciated,” she said.

For any questions about the show or how to donate, contact Max DeVito at max.devito@eagleschools.net .