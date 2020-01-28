Battle Mountain wrestling wins a title

Battle Mountain wrestling won the 36th annual Les Mattocks Invitational, aka the Abe Lincoln, last weekend for the school’s first tourney win since …

Um. Maybe we should have phrased that as a question. We’d really like to know. Huskies coach Angelo Vasquez didn’t know. He asked former coaches. No one he asked knew.

This is a way of saying it’s been a while, and it’s a sign that Battle Mountain wrestling may be coming out of a long slumber.

“It’s cool to see,” Vasquez said. “It’s good experience for a struggling team. We’ve definitely been working hard to this point to reach first place. It’s great for the kids, the program and the staff.”

Before Saturday’s win down on the Front Range, the Huskies had dueled Grand Junction Central and were on the wrong end of a shellacking. The Huskies could have stayed in that funk or used it as motivation.

They did the latter. Battle Mountain finished with 121 points ahead of Bear Creek (117) and Overland (112).

Victor Ortiz won at 152 pounds, while Anthony Sanchez took the crown at 160. The big surprise was sophomore Marshall Jones on the top step at 182. It was absolutely no surprise that the Huskies won heavyweight with Jeremiah Vasquez, who is now 27-0.

The Huskies’ Gabriel O’Connell took second at 113 and Ignacio Velasco finished third at 145.

Battle Mountain wrestles at Clear Creek today and then heads to the Westminster Invitational this weekend when Vasquez the wrestler will likely get his stiffest test to date.

Odds are good that Vasquez will run into Broomfield’s Tyler Carpenter, ranked No. 2 among 4A heavyweights according to onthemat.com.