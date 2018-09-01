Bavarian merriment: Beaver Creek hosts Oktoberfest celebration over Labor Day weekend
September 1, 2018
Beaver Creek Oktoberfest
To learn more, visit https://www.beavercreek.com and click on “Explore the Resort” and then “Signature Activities.”
Saturday, Sept. 1
11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens
11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest
1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition
4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest
4:30 to 6 p.m. — The Killer Queens, all-girl Queen tribute
Sunday, Sept. 2
9 a.m. — Oktoberfest Shuffle
11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens
11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest
1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition
4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest
4:30 to 6 p.m. — ZoSo, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
With ties to its sister city of Lech- Zurs in Austria, Beaver Creek reveals the resort's authentic spirit and European roots during the annual Beaver Creek Oktoberfest, with festive energy, music and Bavarian food.
Beaver Creek Oktoberfest
To learn more, visit https://www.beavercreek.com and click on “Explore the Resort” and then “Signature Activities.”
Saturday, Sept. 1
11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens
11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest
1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition
4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest
4:30 to 6 p.m. — The Killer Queens, all-girl Queen tribute
Sunday, Sept. 2
9 a.m. — Oktoberfest Shuffle
11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens
11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest
1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle
3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band
4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition
4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest
4:30 to 6 p.m. — ZoSo, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience