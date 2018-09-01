Bavarian merriment: Beaver Creek hosts Oktoberfest celebration over Labor Day weekend

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 1

11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens

11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest

1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition

4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest

4:30 to 6 p.m. — The Killer Queens, all-girl Queen tribute

Sunday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. — Oktoberfest Shuffle

11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens

11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest

1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition

4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest

4:30 to 6 p.m. — ZoSo, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience