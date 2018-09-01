 Bavarian merriment: Beaver Creek hosts Oktoberfest celebration over Labor Day weekend | VailDaily.com

Bavarian merriment: Beaver Creek hosts Oktoberfest celebration over Labor Day weekend

With ties to its sister city of Lech- Zurs in Austria, Beaver Creek reveals the resort's authentic spirit and European roots during the annual Beaver Creek Oktoberfest, with festive energy, music and Bavarian food.

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 1

11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens

11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest

1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition

4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest

4:30 to 6 p.m. — The Killer Queens, all-girl Queen tribute

Sunday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. — Oktoberfest Shuffle

11 a.m. — Traditional keg tapping; Bier Garden opens

11 a.m. to noon — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Zone

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 to 1:45 p.m. — Bratwurst Eating Contest

1:45 to 2:45 p.m. — Live music by Trachtenkapelle

3 to 4 p.m. — Live music by The Helmut Fricker Band

4 to 4:15 p.m. — Stein Hoisting Competition

4:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Best Dressed Contest

4:30 to 6 p.m. — ZoSo, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience