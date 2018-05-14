Bear attacks 5-year-old in Grand Junction at 2 a.m. over the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION — As of 5 p.m. Sunday, May 13, Colorado Parks & Wildlife had not located the bear involved in an attack on a child overnight.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the victim’s mother told CPW she heard screaming and when she went outside to investigate, she saw a large black bear dragger her 5-year0old daughter. She said the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal.

CPW officers have set three bear traps in the area and will actively monitor the trap for the next several days. If captured, the bear will be put down.

CPW is not releasing the name of the victim or the identity of the family.

According to the woman, the girl had gone outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog.

The victim is at St. Mary’s hospital with serious injuries.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife officers are actively tracking the bear with the aid of federal wildlife services personnel. Local residents may see heavy law enforcement presence throughout the area, including hounds.

Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area.

CPW will provide updates as they become available.