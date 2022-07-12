Bear knocking over trash in Singletree an isolated case amid season of low activity

Allan Finney captured this black bear in a tree on Monday after knocking over a few trash cans in Singletree.

Allan Finney/Courtesy photo

Local resident Allan Finney spotted a bear in Singletree on Monday, reporting to the Vail Daily that the creature was seemingly drawn to the residential area in search of food. According to Finney, the bear had broken into several trashcans left out for pick up later that day, and rifled through their contents. The receptacles did not appear to be bear-proofed.

While a bear sighting constitutes a Kodak-moment under any circumstances, encounters like Finney’s have been especially rare this year.

While early predictions foresaw an increase in human-bear interaction this year due to a series of late-season freezes and dry conditions expected for the late spring and early summer, reports of bear sightings and conflicts have been “minimal” so far this year according to Heath Mosness of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Bear activity in human-inhabited areas has decreased statewide in the last several years, with reported bear sightings down 28 percent in 2021 compared to the previous two years according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife . With only isolated instances of bear encounters thus far, 2022 is on track to continue the trend.

A black bear sticks out its tongue Monday in Singletree.

Allan Finney/Courtesy photo

Devin Duval, district wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for the Vail area, offered a few potential explanations for the low volume of bear encounters recently.

“You have environmental and ecological considerations on top of proactive engagement with communities to try to alleviate a lot of the human-bear conflicts. Those two things are working in tandem,” he said.

“It’s been a relatively wet spring and early summer. There’s been a lot of precipitation, which tends to keep foraged and natural food sources in better supply,” Duval said.

With ready access to brush and berries, the omnivorous creatures are less likely to venture into inhabited areas to feed on trash, pet food, or bird feed. Duval further explained that due to mitigation efforts on the part of local law enforcement, these alternative food sources might be less accessible, and thus less attractive, to bears than ever.

“At least in Vail, code enforcement and the police enforcement have been really proactive,” Duval said, “When they contact a homeowner they don’t just give a warning, but also have a conversation about municipal codes, the reasons behind them, and how to meet those regulations around trash storage.”

Duval holds that the “lots and lots” of warnings issued and subsequent court summons for those who remain out of compliance with bear safety regulations continue to help to promote best practices and ward off complacency. Duval warned that bear activity, though low thus far in the season, is subject to change at any time. Particularly as precipitation rates are looking to decline in the coming weeks, bears may seek human-sourced food options more as the season progresses.

“We have a healthy bear population here so it could potentially get worse. Bears are still out there, they’re still very active,” Duval stated.