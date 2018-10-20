 Bear sighting in Avon, video captured in resident's backyard | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Bear sighting in Avon, video captured in resident’s backyard

Vail Daily Staff Report

This video, captured by Avon resident Buz Didier, was recently taken from his backyard on Eagle Bend Drive. Bear sightings have increased in the area as colder temperatures approach and wildlife gather food before winter.

 

 

 