Beaver Creek announces summer 2020 programming schedule

All events will be conducted in the ice rink so staff can monitor event capacity and social distancing.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Beaver Creek has announced its summer 2020 programming, which will highlight new experiences and safety protocols this summer in response to COVID-19. In addition to complying with local orders, the resort is enforcing its own safety measures to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the village, and mountain, this summer.

Daily programming will take place on the updated rink space in the heart of Beaver Creek Village. This allows resort staff to monitor the number of guests in that space to comply with health orders.

Here is the schedule.

Mondays

Pat Hamilton Performs

5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays

Outdoor Yoga Class

9 to 10 a.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

2 to 3 p.m.

Pat Hamilton Performs

5 to 7 p.m.

Movies Under the Stars

7 to 10 p.m.

Wednesdays

Outdoor Yoga Class

9 to 10 a.m.

Helmut Fricker Performs

1 to 3 p.m.

Live Music

4 to 6 p.m.

Thursdays

Helmut Fricker Performs

1 to 3 p.m.

Gold Dust Festival

2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

3 to 4 p.m.

Fridays

Friday Afternoon Club (F.A.C.)

3 to 5 p.m.

Silent Disco

5 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays

Silent Disco

5 to 8 p.m.

Sundays

Beaver Creek Village Sunday Stroll

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Helmut Fricker Performs

1 to 3 p.m.