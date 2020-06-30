Beaver Creek announces summer 2020 programming schedule
Beaver Creek has announced its summer 2020 programming, which will highlight new experiences and safety protocols this summer in response to COVID-19. In addition to complying with local orders, the resort is enforcing its own safety measures to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the village, and mountain, this summer.
Daily programming will take place on the updated rink space in the heart of Beaver Creek Village. This allows resort staff to monitor the number of guests in that space to comply with health orders.
Here is the schedule.
Mondays
Pat Hamilton Performs
5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays
Outdoor Yoga Class
9 to 10 a.m.
Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures
2 to 3 p.m.
Pat Hamilton Performs
5 to 7 p.m.
Movies Under the Stars
7 to 10 p.m.
Wednesdays
Outdoor Yoga Class
9 to 10 a.m.
Helmut Fricker Performs
1 to 3 p.m.
Live Music
4 to 6 p.m.
Thursdays
Helmut Fricker Performs
1 to 3 p.m.
Gold Dust Festival
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.
Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures
3 to 4 p.m.
Fridays
Friday Afternoon Club (F.A.C.)
3 to 5 p.m.
Silent Disco
5 to 8 p.m.
Saturdays
Silent Disco
5 to 8 p.m.
Sundays
Beaver Creek Village Sunday Stroll
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Helmut Fricker Performs
1 to 3 p.m.
