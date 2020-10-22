Beaver Creek cancels Cookie Time; resort says physical distancing is impossible

Avery Davis prepares more Arrabellicious Chocolate Chipper cookies during the annual World's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Beaver Creek. The event is not happening this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

One of Beaver Creek’s most beloved traditions, Cookie Time — where every guest is greeted with free, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie at 3 p.m. in the village — is canceled for the 2020 season.

“While we know Cookie Time holds a special place in our guests’ hearts as it brings us all together, by its very nature of bringing us all together, this makes it impossible to adequately allow for physical distancing,” said Jen Brown, managing director of the Beaver Creek Resort Company. “This decision, and every decision regarding Beaver Creek Resort Company’s events for this season, was made with safety at the forefront. We look forward to resuming Cookie Time in subsequent seasons.”

For more information about Beaver Creek’s winter happenings and COVID-19 policies, visit beavercreek.com.