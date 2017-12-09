Beaver Creek continues to open more terrain; Latigo run slated to open Sunday, Dec. 10

BEAVER CREEK — On Sunday, Dec. 10, Beaver Creek Resort will open Latigo, providing access to 167 total acres of terrain.

Beaver Creek will operate four lifts, with access to 167 acres of terrain, including Centennial Express Lift (No. 6), Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1), Cinch Express Lift (No. 8) and Bachelor Gulch Express Lift (No. 16).

Skiers and riders must observe all posted signs and closures, especially during the early season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to lack of snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.