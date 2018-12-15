Beaver Creek extends hours, opens more terrain Saturday

An extra hour on the mountain can make all the difference. Add a new terrain opening to the mix, and Beaver Creek made skiers and snowboarders rejoice on Saturday.

At 8:30 a.m., the Centennial lift started running for a line of excited skiers and snowboarders who could now squeeze more laps into their morning on the mountain.

An extra hour means more time to explore terrain, which expanded on Saturday with the openings of Arrow Bahn Express (#17), Highlands Lift (#2), Elkhorn Lift (#14) and the new Haymeadow Park area.

The afternoon crowd will also benefit from the extension. For the first time this season, lifts won’t stop running until 4 p.m.

Vail Extending Hours Soon

Vail will be following suit in the coming days. According to a representative of Vail Resorts, Vail Mountain will extend its hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 21st.