Beaver Creek hit-and-run skier collision leaves teen badly injured

A local 13-year-old was left with a broken clavicle after an adult man hit him while skiing at Beaver Creek on Sunday and then left without exchanging personal information as required by Colorado state statute.

Now, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.

At about 2 p.m. on Sunday, the young victim was “making ‘S’ turns” near the bottom of the Grubstake Trail, right above the Upper Express Lift on Beaver Creek Mountain, the victim’s mother said in a written statement. The run is located in the Bachelor Gulch area of the ski resort.

It was at this point that the victim remembers an older man “going straight down the run, coming straight at him, at very high speeds and looked out of control,” the victim’s mother said.

Her son “braced himself, knowing the guy was about to crash (into) him with zero time to move,” she said.

The man did not seem to try to stop himself as he hit the young victim, sending them both airborne and ejecting their skis, the victim’s mother said, recounting the incident based on her son’s point of view.

The hit-and-run suspect was described as a white man in his 60s wearing black pants, an older-looking black or gray jacket and an “older-looking or worn” black helmet. The man was wearing goggles with a red strap and purple lenses and green and black skis. He had no facial hair, but had sunspots on his face, she said.

The collision was witnessed by another child who was skiing behind the victim and stopped to see if the victim was alright, she said.

An adult friend who was skiing with the victim did not witness the collision, but hiked back up the run when the boy did not complete the run. The friend remembered a male suspect matching the above description.

The suspect stopped briefly to say he was sorry to the victim after picking himself up, but did not offer any help or exchange information before skiing off, according to the victim’s mother.

The victim was transported off the run by ski patrol and brought to Beaver Creek Medical Center for X-rays, she said. The collision left him with several injuries including a broken clavicle.

Colorado state statute stipulates that “no skier involved in a collision with another skier or person in which an injury results shall leave the vicinity of the collision before giving his or her name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or a member of the ski patrol,” making the incident a criminal hit-and-run.

Eagle County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help to identify the possible suspect and assist the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com or via the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

