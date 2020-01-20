Beaver Creek on Ski.com’s list of ‘Most Romantic’ destinations for Valentine’s Day travel

As part of its list of Most Romantic Destinations for Valentine's Day, Ski.com offers lodging discounts over the holiday at each resort, including the slopeside Park Hyatt at Beaver Creek.

Special to the Daily

With ice skating, on-mountain dining options via sleigh-ride to Beano’s Cabin, a self-contained village full of shopping and more, Beaver Creek is on the list of Ski.com’s Most Romantic Destinations for Valentine’s Day Travel.

The website tapped into its team of nearly 70 experienced “Mountain Travel (Love) Experts” to compile the recommended list, which also includes discounted lodging options. The list of romantic destinations also includes Aspen and Snowmass in Colorado, Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Whistler Blackcomb and Banff Lake Louise in Canada as well as Zermatt, Switzerland.

For Valentine’s Day, the site suggests staying at the ski-in, ski-out Parky Hyatt at Beaver Creek.

“After a day on the slopes, guests can relax at the full-service Allegria Spa, enjoy s’mores around the inviting outdoor fire pits or rejuvenate in the hot tubs, saunas or steam rooms,” the list reads. “Beaver Creek features wide-open runs and ski terrain for every type of skier and is home to a luxurious, romantic Bavarian village featuring shopping, dining and an ice skating rink.”

Park Hyatt is offering three nights’ lodging, two two-day lift tickets starting at $1,760.50 per person Feb. 13-16, based on double occupancy. Visit http://www.ski.com/beaver-creek-deals/401555.

Beaver Creek is a popular place for wedding proposals, including a local angler in February who hooked her perfect mate with an on-mountain engagement.