Beaver Creek opens Birds of Prey lift, Red Tail on Friday, Dec. 15; earlier hours start Saturday

BEAVER CREEK — On Friday, Dec. 15, Beaver Creek Resort will begin operating Birds of Prey Express Lift (No. 9), with skiing and snowboarding on Red Tail and the lower portion of Dally. Talons Restaurant will open for dining. The resort will offer 209 acres of top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding on beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the resort will switch to an 8:30 a.m. daily opening time and will also open the beginner trail Sawbuck in the Bachelor Gulch area. There will not be skiing access between Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek Village.

Beginning Friday, Beaver Creek will operate the Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1), Centennial Express Lift (No. 6), Cinch Express Lift (No. 8), Birds of Prey Express Lift (No. 9) and Bachelor Gulch Express Lift (No. 16).

All skiers and riders must observe all posted signs and closures. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

Family FunFest Carnival

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the weekly Family FunFest Carnival will kick off for the season. Each Saturday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., families can experience a village-style carnival with games of skill and prizes. Beaver Creek Loves Kids WinterFest will take place daily with free activities for families from Saturday, Dec. 23, to Saturday, Jan. 6. Activities include a New Year's Eve Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31.