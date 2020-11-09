Beaver Creek Resort implements mandatory mask zone in village

A map of the mandatory mask area at Beaver Creek Village.

Special to the Daily

With the ski season just around the corner, Beaver Creek Resort is implementing a mandatory mask zone in Beaver Creek Village. Masks will be required in all public indoor and outdoor spaces starting Tuesday.

Beaver Creek Resort Company, in a statement, said its decision to add an additional requirement to the existing Eagle County public health order was made in the best interest of public health and guest safety, and is seen as a preemptive way to reduce the rising local and statewide spread of COVID-19.

Beaver Creek Resort previously announced face coverings and social distancing will be enforced throughout every aspect of the ski and ride experience on the mountain during the 2020-21 season. More information regarding the upcoming winter experience is available at beavercreek.com.

Beaver Creek Village-specific safety protocols include: