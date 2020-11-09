Beaver Creek Resort implements mandatory mask zone in village
Masks will be required beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10
With the ski season just around the corner, Beaver Creek Resort is implementing a mandatory mask zone in Beaver Creek Village. Masks will be required in all public indoor and outdoor spaces starting Tuesday.
Beaver Creek Resort Company, in a statement, said its decision to add an additional requirement to the existing Eagle County public health order was made in the best interest of public health and guest safety, and is seen as a preemptive way to reduce the rising local and statewide spread of COVID-19.
Beaver Creek Resort previously announced face coverings and social distancing will be enforced throughout every aspect of the ski and ride experience on the mountain during the 2020-21 season. More information regarding the upcoming winter experience is available at beavercreek.com.
Beaver Creek Village-specific safety protocols include:
- Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
- Guests will be required to wear face coverings in all public indoor and outdoor spaces. Employees are also required to wear face coverings at all times.
- All guests are expected to comply with physical distancing guidelines outlined by public health as well as resort signage or as directed by resort employees.
- Employees may limit the number of guests in any area of the resort to ensure proper physical distancing (e.g. indoor spaces, parking lots, common spaces, etc.).
- High-touch surfaces will be frequently cleaned and disinfected with EPA-approved products that kill the COVID-19 virus.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the resort. Frequent handwashing is required of employees.
