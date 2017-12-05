Beaver Creek Resort to open Cinch lift, with top-to-bottom terrain, on Wednesday

BEAVER CREEK — Beaver Creek Resort will offer the most vertical feet of skiing in Colorado with 3,340 feet when it opens Cinch Express Lift (No. 8) on Wednesday, Dec. 6, according to a statement released by the resort on Tuesday afternoon. The resort will open expert terrain and offer top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding on 102 open acres accessible via the Centennial (No. 6) and Cinch express lifts.

Top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding will be offered via Solitude to the expert trail Centennial to Gold Dust and Haymeadow. The Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1) is also open, with access to beginner terrain.

"The weather pattern has shifted during the past several days, allowing us to have a very productive window of snowmaking," said Gary Shimanowitz, vice president of mountain operations for Beaver Creek.

All guests are reminded that they must observe all posted signs and closures, especially during the early season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.