Beaver Creek Rodeo rides into its 17th year

When you think of Beaver Creek, luxury and sophistication come to mind, but on Thursdays throughout the summer mountain luxury meets unbridled action at the Beaver Creek Rodeo held in Avon.

Featuring a full line up of classic rodeo events like bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding the Beaver Creek Rodeo gives spectators a glimpse into the old west. Local and regional experienced cowboys, cowgirls, and wranglers show their skills while the rodeo clown entertains the crowd.

Besides watching the pros, there are a few crowd-friendly events for all ages. For the adults, test your donkey handling skills with Burro Racing, which requires teams of three to entice the burro to get from one end of the arena to the other. The Calf Scramble allows up to 100 kids ages 5-12 to chase after a calf and grab a ribbon from its tail, but the crowd pleaser is the Mutton Bustin', where kids try to hold on to a wild and wily sheep for as long as they can. These events require you to sign up in advance, so get there early as they fill up quickly.

New this year is the Gold Dust Rodeo Festival, which is the official pre-party of the Rodeo. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on rodeo days, the Beaver Creek Plaza will celebrate Colorado’s western identity with vendors, exhibits, music and family-friendly activities. Here you can meet Bogart, a "friendly" bull who won't buck you off!

Another new offering is the Gold Spur Club, which is a step up from the regular VIP offering. The Gold Spur Club has special seating right near the gates where all the livestock are coming out at the south end of the rodeo arena. You are level with the action and there's not a better seat in the house. Additional offerings include designated parking, two complimentary drinks, Western-inspired small plates, and a commemorative Beaver Creek Rodeo gift.

The rodeo gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo kicks off at 6 p.m. The series takes place every Thursday until August 9, with the exception of July 26, when they take a break to be part of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo in Eagle. For more information and ticket information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/rodeo.