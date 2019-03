BEAVER CREEK — Beaver Creek ski patrol is seeking new team members. Expert skiers and telemark skiers are invited to participate in the annual ski tests, being held March 16, 17 and 27. Beaver Creek ski patrol is comprised of experienced skiers who like to help people in an active outdoor work environment.

As a member of Beaver Creek ski patrol, individuals gain emergency outdoor care certification, personal development and leadership skills, as well as training for toboggan-handling, high angle rescues, avalanche mitigation and certification for explosives, community outreach and lift evacuations. On average, patrollers ski 120 days a year, interacting with resort guests and fellow employees.

Beaver Creek ski patrol has a strong culture of team, complete with a team of highly skilled professionals that are focused on training first-year and seasoned patrollers on technical elements of the job. Beaver Creek ski patrol members share a passion for the sport and for helping people.

Participants will begin the day with an orientation and introduction at patrol headquarters. The on-snow ski test will follow and consists of skiing a variety of runs in variable conditions while being evaluated by members of Beaver Creek’s patrol team. The test concludes with an interview by current patrol staff. Participants who meet the skiing requirements will be required to attend a shadow day with the ski patrol for further evaluation and to learn more about daily job requirements and training. Following tryouts this March, qualified candidates will be offered positions in the fall before the start of ski season.

To register for one of the ski test dates, go to vailresortscareers.com and search “Beaver Creek ski patrol” or enter requisition No. 165375. The job requirements are also listed on the website. For more information, call 970-754-6665.