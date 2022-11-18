Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule

Snowcats push snow around Sunday at the base of Beaver Creek. The resort plans to open Monday, two days ahead of its slated opening date.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Fresh snow, freshly-baked cookies, and an early start to the season — what’s not to love?

Following more than 50 inches of early season snow, coupled with favorable snowmaking temperatures, Beaver Creek Resort will open Monday, Nov. 21, for the 2022-23 winter season — two days earlier than planned. The opening terrain package will include top-to-bottom skiing with more than 200 acres of terrain, including Red Buffalo and Haymeadow parks, as well as Gold Dust.

Centennial Express Lift and Haymeadow Gondola will spin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Cinch Express Lift will spin from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Beaver Creek’s newest edition to its Signature Parks Collection, McCoy Park, will open later this season.

“Opening Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Nadia Guerriero, vice President and chief operating officer at Beaver Creek Resort in a news release. “There’s nothing better than getting back to skiing and snowboarding together. As perpetual hosts, our team can’t wait to welcome our guests to experience the magic of Beaver Creek. From fresh cookies to perfect corduroy, we have been hard at work preparing for this season’s kickoff.”

A live DJ and signature Beaver Creek chocolate chip cookies, as well as coffee and hot cocoa, will be available at the Centennial Express base area in the morning, with additional activation at Spruce Saddle Lodge.

Opening week events, including the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition, Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular, and holiday market, will proceed as planned.

World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition

On Nov. 23, festivities will continue in Beaver Creek Village starting at 1 p.m. with the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition, featuring five local bakers from Colorado’s Eagle and Summit Counties.

Each baker has hand-crafted their own recipe and will bake 1,000 cookies for visitors and judges to crown the winner, based on taste, appearance, creativity and texture. All participants will receive a cash prize, with the grand champion taking home $2,000.

Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular

The Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular will take place Friday, Nov. 25. Beaver Creek Village will be bustling with activities, including:

Complimentary ice skating from 10 am. to 3 p.m.

Meet & greet with Santa from noon to 2 p.m.

Craft workshop with Alpine Arts Center from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Tree Lighting Spectacular show will begin at 5 p.m., with ice skating performers and two live music groups: Brothers of Brass and On the Rocks. Following the lighting of the tree, fireworks will illuminate the sky.

Both Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, a holiday market filled with local Eagle County artisans will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Opening Day mountain dining

Dining will be open at Spruce Saddle Lodge, located at the top of Centennial Express Lift, the Ice Cream Parlour located at the top of Haymeadow Express Gondola, and Citrea located in Beaver Creek Village next to the Ice Rink.

Early season and uphill access

Early season conditions exist, and Beaver Creek Resort requires all skiers and riders to observe all posted signs and warnings. Closed trails may contain hazards due to limited natural snow coverage and snowmaking operations. Visitors must stay off closed trails and out of closed areas. Uphill access at Beaver Creek is currently not open due to early-season mountain preparations and snowmaking. The resort will announce when uphill access is open to guests once early-season operations are complete and there is adequate terrain to safely permit these activities.