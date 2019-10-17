Beaver Creek Village looks to loosen alcohol consumption boundaries

Beaver Creek visitors may be allowed to bring a glass of wine to the village ice rink this winter, following creation of a special entertainment district for the resort.

Logan Robertson | Special to the Weekly |

EAGLE COUNTY — The alcohol consumption rules in Beaver Creek Village may loosen a bit this winter.

The issue revolves around Colorado’s liquor licensing rules and a recent change approved by the Colorado legislature. Last week the Eagle County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Beaver Creek Resort Company to create a special entertainment district for the village core. By creating the special district, a common consumption license can be issued to allow visitors to bring their alcoholic beverages outside of the boundaries permitted by premises regulations for an individual bar and restaurant liquor license.

“We believe this will enhance the guest experience in Beaver Creek, allowing adults to enjoy their time with family in the village’s intimate outdoor setting,” said Jen Brown, managing director of the Beaver Creek Resort Company. “Our village core is a natural gathering area around the ice rink and fire pits, anchored by shops and restaurants. We believe the area is perfectly suited to define an entertainment district.”

“As of today, I couldn’t walk out of a liquor license boundary area,” explained Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien. “Even if it is just a foot or two, between the boundary and the ice skating rink, for example, I can’t cross the boundary with my glass of wine.”

While the new entertainment district provisions would free up the area where Beaver Creek visitors can consume alcohol, the rules won’t allow a free-for-all, O’Brien stressed.

“It’s not analogous to Las Vegas,” she said, noting that guests won’t be strolling around the village with foot-tall frozen daiquiris in hand. O’Brien said the rules require that alcoholic beverages be placed in a specially designated cup when they are carried away from the place where they are served.

Additionally, O’Brien noted the creation of the entertainment district is just the first step in the process to allow alcohol consumption in the common areas of Beaver Creek Village.

“Upon approval of the resolution by the Eagle County commissioners allowing the formation of an entertainment district, we now must fulfill the next step and submit an application to the county seeking approval to create a common consumption area in Beaver Creek’s village core,” Brown said.

When that application is summited, the county commissioners will schedule a public hearing process. And, as it is with any liquor license application, the commissioners will debate whether the proposal meets the wants and desires of the neighborhood.