Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival returns Thursday

The Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival in August is a perfect time to experience Beaver Creek in the summertime.

What: Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival

Where: Beaver Creek, multiple locations

When: Aug. 11-14

Tickets: Available on EventBrite

More info: BeaverCreek.com

Combining Beaver Creek’s culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues, the Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is the perfect blend of summertime in the mountains.

From the wine seminars and farm-to-table dinners to exclusive 4-by-4 tours paired with on-mountain tastings, the festival promises culinary delights and unique libations for a variety of palates.

A portion of ticketing proceeds will benefit the Bright Future Foundation, which empowers families and individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Tickets are available for purchase at EventBrite.com.

Thursday, August 11

Farm to Table Dinner at Mirabelle

6-9 p.m.

A concept envisioned by Master Chef Daniel Joly, this four-course dinner sources all of its food from within 150 miles of the area, paired with wines from Italy’s most noble grape, nebbiolo.

Wine Dinner Benefitting Bright Future Foundation

7-10 p.m.

A four-course dinner at Splendido at the Chateau will be prepared by Executive Chef Brian Ackerman, paired with some of France’s most storied wines poured by Master Sommelier Damon Ornowsky.

Friday, August 12

Austrian Whites- The Perfect Summer Pour

12-1:30 p.m.

Join native Austrian Andreas Harl for a tour through Vienna’s countryside regions tasting crisp whites that pair perfectly with a hot summer day.

Spain- On & Off the Beaten Path

2-3:30 p.m.

Join Jeremy Campbell, owner of Root & Flower, for some old favorites and new discoveries from Spain.

Farm to Table Dinner at Mirabelle

6-9 p.m.

Chef Joly’s four-course dinner sources all of its food from within 150 miles of the very spot that you’ll be dining, paired with delicious wines from Greece poured by importer Booke Page of Quorum Wines.

Saturday, August 13

Hike & Lunch: A Guided Gourmet Adventure

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guests will hike their way to SaddleRidge for a wine-paired lunch featuring recent vintages of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir from a family-owned winery in Anderson Valley, CA.

Rosé All Day

12-1:30 p.m.

After many years of being misunderstood, dry rosé is in the spotlight. Taste a flight of rosés from around the world made from different grapes and challenge your perspective.

Laws Whiskey Seminar

2-4 p.m.

The folks at Laws Whiskey House dream in whiskey. They obsess about the nuances of their chosen spirit, spending hours huddled around oak barrels in dark rack houses, identifying each barrel of whiskey’s unique and layered characteristics. Sometimes all of this milling about calls for a snack. And ice cream makes for great company in a whiskey tasting. Join Executive Bourbon Steward Joelle Coons in pairing the nuanced flavors of individual grain whiskeys with expertly selected ice cream flavors.

Sunday, August 14

Shaping Your Senses: Wine Glassware & Tasting Seminar

12-1:30 p.m.

Featuring Riedel Ambassador Shelley Sale, find out why the shape of your glassware matters in fully experiencing different varietals of wine. You will learn about various glassware shapes and how they change the experience of enjoying wine focusing on the taste, balance and finish provided by each glass. After the seminar concludes, you will take home your very own Riedel glass kit.

Book-Wine Pairing with Suzanne Hoffman, author of “Labor of Love: Wine Family Women of Piemonte“

12-1:30 p.m.

Giuseppe Bosco, owner of Vini di Terre Distribution, and Suzanne Hoffman, author of Labor or Love: Wine Family Women of Piemonte, will take you on an exploration of wines from family producers of Langhe, Roero, and Monferrato UNESCO World Heritage wine regions of Piemonte to discover the historical relevance, survival stories, grinta (grit), and courage that make each family and wine special.

Adventure 4×4 Tour

1-4 p.m.

Get out on the mountain for this adventurous experience — served with a side of breath-taking scenery. Enjoy an exclusive guided Adventure 4-by-4 tour that will stop at three scenic vantage points to sample mocktails, allowing you time to enjoy the pleasures of the palate and a feast for the eyes.

More events are on tap at the resort throughout the summer, including the Beaver Creek Art Festival on August 6-7 and Oktoberfest on September 2-4. Weekly activities on the covered ice rink include Outdoor Yoga, Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures, Movies Under the Stars, Thursday Night Move & Groove, Silent Disco, and performances by Helmut Fricker.

The full summer event and activity calendar can be found on BeaverCreek.com and on the Beaver Creek Village Guide mobile app.