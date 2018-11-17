Beaver Creek’s Haymeadow Park grand opening in December

Parking is $10 per day at the Bear and Elk lots at Beaver Creek, and complimentary after 1 p.m. A 10-day punch pass is available for $75 at ticket offices in the village. Free shuttle service is provided from each lot. For more information regarding parking, call 970-949-4911.

BEAVER CREEK — In less than two weeks, the world's fastest men on skis will take to the Birds of Prey racecourse at Beaver Creek. However on Opening Day Saturday, Nov. 17, Beaver Creek opened the season with its continued focus on beginner terrain and dedicated learning areas.

Last year, Beaver Creek upgraded its former Drink of Water two-seater into a four-seat, high-speed lift, providing access Red Buffalo Park — beginner terrain at the top of the mountain with some of the best views.

This season, Beaver Creek is revamping its former Buckaroo Gondola at the base of the mountain, now named Haymeadow Park. Haymeadow Park's grand opening celebration is scheduled for Dec. 13-16.

With the designation of Haymeadow Park, the Beav' touts the most dedicated learning terrain in the state.

"We love Beaver Creek. It's our favorite spot to ski as a family," said Kay Nichols, who was dropping her husband and three kids off at Haymeadow Park on Saturday and heading for the spa.

On Opening Day, people of all ages were taking advantage of solid early season conditions across the mountain, including at Haymeadow Park.

With a gondola eliminating the hassle of the chairlift when learning and a variety of different slopes and runs to practice on, Haymeadow Park opened Saturday with a glimpse of what's to come.

Terrain improvements include a beginner racecourse, Buffalo Bumps & Berms and Ske-Cology environmental learning. Amenities also include a new Ice Cream Parlour, offering ice cream as well as lunch.

For kids, and kids at heart, Cookie Time every day at Beaver Creek also make it a great draw for families, and Haymeadow Park is right at the base where the cookies come out.

"It's nice because it comes down to the base, and it's also short enough so we don't have to worry about them getting lost," Nichols said of Haymeadow Park. "They love the cookies."

For Troy Kirk and his 5-year-old son, cookies can serve as motivation.

"If you ride a little bit, you can get a cookie later," he said he tells his son at Haymeadow Park. "I think it's a good spot for beginners because once your kids gets good here, you can hit the other gondola and advance as you go."

HAYMEADOW PARK UPGRADES

Learning features: Buffalo Bumps & Berms and Smarte Terrain utilize man-made and natural features to improve the learning experience for beginners in a fun way.

Ske-Cology: Youth can ski to designated ski-cology landmarks within Haymeadow Park and learn about mountain safety and ecology.

Ice Cream Parlour: Located inside The Ranch at the top of Haymeadow Park, the new Ice Cream Parlour will feature tasty treats, including milkshakes, cookies, lunch and more.

SaddleRidge Restaurant: Accessed by ski or snow shuttle from Haymeadow Park, this restaurant serves regional cuisine and features a large private collection of Western artifacts, including an original portrait of George Washington used as proof for the dollar bill.

For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

