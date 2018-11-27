Beaver Creek’s McCoy Park terrain plan earns U.S. Forest Service approval

MINTURN — After consideration of the environmental analysis and public comment, Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor and Deciding Official, has issued the final decision on the McCoy Park Terrain Development project at Beaver Creek. The decision authorizes the construction of 250 acres of beginner and low-intermediate ability level ski terrain, two chairlift installations, cross country ski and snowshoe trails, a warming hut, composting toilets, a ski patrol service building, a new service road, and snowmaking to support the egress to the proposed McCoy Park chairlifts.

"The public planning and participation process of this project has resulted in a project with a low-impact design that will provide an improved experience for beginner and intermediate skiers on National Forest Lands at Beaver Creek Resort," Fitzwilliams said.

The goal of this project is to provide guests with a dedicated beginner and low-intermediate ability level area which offers high-quality snow conditions throughout the season, in an engaging setting that is separated from advanced-ability level terrain. Implementation of the project is expected to begin in the spring of 2019. For more information on the project contact Acting District Ranger Rick Truex, 970-827-5150. Project documents are available for download on the White River National Forest website.