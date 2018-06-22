Beaver Creek’s Paderewski Fine Art gallery showing art focused on birds

What: Works focused on birds by Laura Adams, Rachel Altschuler, Deborah Bigeleisen, Helena McConchie, Andrea Rich, Tom Swanston, Margaret Thompson and Bregelle Whitworth Davis.

If you go …

BEAVER CREEK — Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a piece of legislation the protects countless aviary species each year, 2018 has been proclaimed as The Year of the Bird.

The National Audubon Society has teamed up with National Geographic, BirdLife International and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology partnered for the proclamation.

Paderewski Fine Art acknowledges this celebration with an invitational exhibition that features a variety of contemporary artistic styles with a focus on birds, and the flora and fauna found in their natural habitats.

Paderewski Fine Art is located in Beaver Creek on the plaza level of the Hyatt, across from the ice rink. Call 970-949-6036 or visit http://www.paderewskifineart.com for more information.