Become a wildlife trail ambassador, virtual training is Dec. 9

The Eagle Holy-Cross Ranger District and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance are hosting a virtual Wildlife Trail Ambassador training at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Wildlife trail ambassadors can make an immediate and on-the-ground impact protecting wildlife during the critical winter and spring seasons. The training will include experts from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and more to educate attendees about the science behind seasonal wildlife closures.

Trail ambassadors are asked to volunteer their time at seasonally closed trails from Nov. 23 to July 1 every year. Volunteers actively educate trail users on the importance of protecting critical habitat during the harsh winter months and during the spring calving season. Ambassador volunteers also educate trail users on proper trail etiquette and Leave No Trace Principles.

With an increase in outdoor activities and trail use, organizers are stressing the importance of trail etiquette, seasonal closures and Leave No Trace Principles.

Registration is required. To sign up, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WIPFDkS5TW-LCUCqVK0osw.

For more information, visit https://www.vvmta.org/ or email Michelle at adoptatrail@vvmta.org.