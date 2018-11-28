Beers of Prey offers up specialty beers with some unusual food pairings

The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup isn't just about speed, it's also about suds. The Beers of Prey invites spectators to taste some of the finest microbrews in America (and one from Belgium) on the plaza at Beaver Creek after the downhill race on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 2-6 p.m.

The Beers of Prey gives tasters a sampling of limited-edition seasonal brews not available anywhere else, as well as fan favorites.

"What I like about this event is the unique nature of these beers – they are hard to find elsewhere," said Martin Nieves of the Vail Valley Foundation, which is organizing the event in partnership with Beaver Creek Resort Company and Ballast Point.

Over a dozen breweries we be titillating the taste buds with pale ales, IPAs, porters, stouts and a Belgian style Wit beer. The beers will be paired with anything from cheesecake to maraschino cherries, white cheddar cheese, even Starbursts candy.

Event sponsor, Ballast Point Brewing Company out of San Diego collaborated with High West Distillery to create a barrel-aged version of Ballast Point's Victory at Sea, their award-winning imperial porter with cold-steeped coffee and vanilla. This beer will be paired with maple glazed doughnuts.

Boulevard Brewing Company from Kansas City will serve up their Boulevard Bourbon Barrel Quad Barrel-aged Dark Strong Ale. This abbey-style quadrupel is separated into a number of oak bourbon barrels where it ages for varying lengths of time. It will be paired with bacon wrapped dates.

Recommended Stories For You

Eagle-Vail's Vail Brewing Company is serving up Espresso Milk Stout with cacao and cinnamon, which will be paired with chocolate biscotti & chocolate malt balls. Vail Brewing collaborated with Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Company to procure the coffee for their concoction.

Bonfire Brewing in Eagle is pairing their Tent Pole Vanilla Porter with oatmeal raisin cookies. In years past, they've paired beers with chocolate-covered graham crackers, raspberries and peanut butter. All four beers they are serving at the event are also on their regular menu. "It's really fun to have this world-class skiing event basically in our back yard, and the fact that there's a beer component is even more exciting for us," said Amanda Jessen, owner and operator at Bonfire Brewing.

Perhaps the most interesting drink on tap will be the Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha, an innovative craft drink brewed with certified organic fruit, herbs, botanicals and fermented with honey.

There will be a flavor of beer for everyone at the Beers of Prey. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at http://www.bcworldcup.com. There are plenty of kid's activities, games, and free ice skating from 3-5 p.m., so bring the whole family down to the Village after the race.