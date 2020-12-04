Before & After: Vail Spa unit in Lionshead gets an update

Julie Beard photo/courtesy Kyle Webb



Quartz countertops and Thermador appliances add to the updated feel of the open living and dining floorplan.

Nathan Hindman photo/courtesy Kyle Webb

For this vail spa unit, an update was a couple years in the making. After a design and permitting period extending from November 2018 to April 2019, the actual construction took place in under 8 months. Kyle Webb, the architect of the project, explains the transformation that was completed last year for Equity Estates.

“This Vail Spa unit sits in the heart of Lionshead and is surrounded by various types of architectural elements,” shares Webb. “Knowing this and that this unit was going to be inhabited by numerous people with various tastes — the members of Equity Estates — we knew we needed our design to be timeless and admired by many.”

Courtesy Kyle Webb



Nathan Hindman photo/courtesy Kyle Webb



The existing unit had massive windows that begged to be highlighted. This was a key element that the team wanted to accentuate: natural light.

Webb adds that mixing modern steel and glass elements with warmer, softer woods and organic textures captured the essence of the unit’s surroundings.

“Maintaining a neutral fixed palette allows for any future flexibility in décor,” explains Webb. “The current décor was inspired by the mountain on which the site sits. We pulled warmer blue and tan earth tones to bring the outside in. The floor-to-ceiling windows at the living room and stair were also left intentionally unobstructed to make the user feel this connection to nature.”

Some other details include Bavarian walnut floors, custom millwork and Italian interior doors. Also, a shou sugi-ban fireplace (described as the ancient Japanese technique of preserving wood by charring it with fire), a steel and glass staircase, quartz countertops, a flexible dining/living floorplan, leather upholstery, Thermador appliances, and designer finishes imported from around the world.

Julie Beard photo/courtesy Kyle Webb



Bavarian walnut floors and warmer blue and tan earth tones help “bring the outside in.”

Nathan Hindman photo/courtesy Kyle Webb

“‘Timeless’ and ‘appealing to many’ are often terms we hear clients desire,” says Webb. “Not only was this accomplished, but we were able to also incorporate a couple feature elements like metal-like cabinets, custom live-edge wood slab dining table on casters, and a feature fireplace wall made of traditional Japanese sugi-ban — charred wood — to make this unit different and stand out from any other.”

“When we noticed the per square foot value of a nearby new build product we realized we had plenty of room to invest in this home,” adds Philip Mekelburg, CEO of Equity Estates. “It has absolutely paid off and our members love it.”