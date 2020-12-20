Beginning Monday, maximum of 20 riders allowed on Vail Transit buses

Vail Transit will be adding more buses during peak hours to help accommodate for reduced capacity limits. (Town of Vail

Special to the Daily)

Beginning Monday, a maximum of 20 riders will be allowed on Vail Transit buses due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials are asking passengers and people who work in town to allow for extra time, dress warm and expect delays. Extra buses will be added during morning and evening peak hours.

In-town buses are also being rerouted from Lionshead to Golden Peak until further notice to reduce occupancy.

The modified winter bus schedule is available at http://www.vailgov.com.

Face masks are required on buses as well as 6 feet of distance from others.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” a news release from the town of Vail and Vail Transit says.

ECO Transit, which manages the county’s connecting bus system, also is following capacity restrictions which may impact bus availability. ECO Transit bus services include Gypsum/Eagle to Vail, a local service on U.S. Highway 6 between Edwards and Vail, among others.

Face masks are also required on ECO Transit buses, which switched to its winter schedule on Dec. 6.

“ECO Transit strives for safety in all areas,” the county website says. “We ask that everyone ride our buses responsibly, watching for their own well-being and that of others. Please be respectful of ECO property and ECO passengers.”

On Avon Transit buses, passengers must also wear face masks, board from the back door only and practice social distancing by sitting as far away from other passenger groups as possible.

Skiers and snowboarders accessing Beaver Creek from the lower Bear and Elk lots in Avon must also follow state guidelines.

With state law enforcement arresting over 300 impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday, officials continue to encourage public transportation as a safe alternative to drinking and driving.