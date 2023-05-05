Believe it or not, Subaru isn’t the No. 1 vehicle of choice for Colorado drivers

A motorist drives a Ford F-150 on I-25 near Evans Ave. in Denver on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Although Subarus are often thought of as the official car for Colorado drivers, Ford actually owns the top spot with some 95,000 F-150s registered in the state.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

For years now, Subaru has retained a mystique of being the predominant vehicle on Colorado’s roadways. That’s easy to understand, of course. Take a trip up the Interstate 70 corridor to any ski resort, and there are Subarus aplenty on the road and in the parking lots.

But in real numbers, the iconic Outback isn’t No. 1 in Colorado, or even No. 2.

Last year, almost 95,000 Ford F-150 pickup trucks maintained active vehicle registrations, according to data provided by Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles. Behind that, Chevy Silverado pickup trucks took the No. 2 spot with around 75,000 registrations, with Subaru Outback SUVs still appearing on the medal stand, but taking the bronze with almost 56,000.

The runner-ups include:

Toyota Tacoma — 53,529

Jeep Grand Cherokee — 52,550

Toyota 4Runner — 51,927

Subaru Forester — 51,430

Toyota RAV4 — 43,156

Honda CR-V — 41,960

GMC Sierra — 41,129

