Benderz Burgers opens in Edwards with a 3-day, $3 burger special

Benderz Burgers is hosting its Grand Opening through Thursday and is selling burgers for $3 each.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Avon-based Benderz Burgers is pleased to announce it is officially open in Edwards and welcoming patrons with a 3-day, $3 burger special that started on Tuesday and runs through Thursday as part of its Grand Opening celebration.

The burgers are the same burger from sister locations, Southside Benderz and Northside Coffee & Kitchen in Avon.

“We’re serving our award-winning burger from our other two locations: a fresh six-ounce Angus beef burger on a brioche bun with our special 2,000-Island Dressing,” said owner Jim Pavelich. “Other items on the menu include fresh ahi grade grilled tuna sandwich, a grilled chicken sandwich, three garden salads, fries, truffle fries, hand-scooped shakes, sodas, beer, wine and cocktails.”

Benderz Burgers is in a familiar location, too. It’s the former Larkburger spot in Edwards Village Center. Larkburger closed in July of 2019 after a fire broke out in its location and nothing has occupied that space since.

“That space was a great location for Larkburger and always was one of their top stores. We thought it was a shame when the fire happened, and they never reopened. We kept calling the landlords for almost two years and finally, they got us in,” said Noah Bender, chef and partner in the restaurants and the namesake behind the burgers.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We are super excited just to be in Edwards and hopefully fill a hole in food options since Larkburger left,” Bender said. “We even added truffle fries as an homage to those guys.”

At the Grand Opening celebration of Benderz Burgers this week, many people commented on how filling the single-patty burger was and couldn’t imagine attempting to finish the “triple,” which is featured in the mural in the new restaurant.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

The public is excited, too. Many people were in the new restaurant on Tuesday afternoon taking advantage of the $3 burger Grand Opening deal and feeling fortunate to have the space occupied once again.

Patti Plagens stopped in to grab lunch on Tuesday to take advantage of the $3 Grand Opening burger special but has already been to this new location.

“We’ve been here for lunch and have picked up the take-and-bake meals, which are very filling. We missed Larkburger, so we’re super excited to have Benderz Burgers open now because we live right up in Homestead,” Plagens said.

Mike Kieler of EagleVail hit the new burger joint after a morning of playing pickleball.

“I thought the burger was really good, it was big — it’s a meal!” Kieler said. Kieler frequents the sister restaurants as well. “We were just at Northside for dinner a few nights ago and we go to Southside Benderz regularly. They have a great happy hour. Two fish tacos and you’re full.”

Full bellies while not emptying the wallet is a goal for the restaurant group, which consists of not only Benderz Burgers, Southside Benders and Northside Coffee & Kitchen, but also Fattoria, an Italian restaurant in Avon and Ed’z, a family-style rotisserie restaurant in Edwards.

“We think value is the most important part of our business models. We believe in making the largest amount of people as happy as possible,” Bender said. “It’s the same at Northside with our donuts, dinners and family meals, or at Fattoria with our rustic Italian and homemade pastas. We try to provide a world-class experience at a real-world price.”

Lori Aker of Edwards summed up her experience with two words:

“I’m full,” said the Edwards resident, who enjoyed one of the $3 burgers during the Grand Opening on Tuesday. “Who could eat a triple?” she asked, referring to the triple patty burger that is on the menu and featured in the mural on the wall at the new location.

Benderz Burgers in Edwards will serve up breakfast dishes including the famous donuts from Northside Coffee & Kitchen.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Beyond burgers, Benderz Burgers invites you to stop by in the morning when they are serving breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos.

“The breakfast sandwiches and burritos are great, but they are really just an excuse to sell our famous donuts in Edwards,” Bender said. “We want everyone to have equal access to the best donuts in the valley.”

Benderz Burgers is located at 105 Edwards Village Boulevard near the post office in Edwards and is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more at BenderzBurgers.com .