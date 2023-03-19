Benedetti, Elschenbroich, Grynyuk Trio plays the Vilar in Beaver Creek

Pianist Alexei Grynyuk, violinist Nicola Benedetti and cellist Leonard Elschenbroich will make their debut Monday evening at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

What: Benedetti, Elschenbroich, Grynyuk Trio

Benedetti, Elschenbroich, Grynyuk Trio When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

6:30 p.m. Monday Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Tickets: Starting at $45 ($10 for students)

Starting at $45 ($10 for students) More info: VilarPac.org IF YOU GO ...

Three acclaimed soloists of their generation — violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Leonard Elschenbroich and pianist Alexei Grynyuk — will perform pieces Monday evening from Schubert and Tchaikovsky during their debut at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The trio met as young music students in London and played together during the 2009-10 season with multiple concerts in the United Kingdom and Germany. Since then, they regularly have performed at prestigious concert halls worldwide.

“Both Nicola and Leonard are supreme musicians, and I feel privileged to be part of our trio,” Grynyuk said. “All of us are very different in almost every way, from our background and education to the fact that we come from such different countries with different cultures.”

British violinist Benedetti is one of the most-sought-after violinists of her generation. She has an innate ability to captivate audiences with her musicianship and dynamic presence.

Elschenbroich has established himself as one of the most charismatic cellists of today, earning praise from “The New York Times” as “a musician of great technical prowess, intellectual curiosity and expressive depth.” To support contemporary music, the German-born musician has commissioned several new works from composers.

British-Ukrainian pianist Grynyuk performs worldwide, taking “his place among the finest … his playing is of such poise and refinement that it takes on a rapt, mystical quality,” according to Bryce Morrison of “Gramophone.”

Nicola Benedetti performs at the Royal Albert Hall for the Classical BRIT Awards on Tuesday, October 02, 2012 in London. Benedetti is one of the most-sought-after violinists of her generation.

John Marshall JME/Invision/AP

“I find that Nicola and Leonard are very unique in their approach to music. Their music-making is very idiosyncratic in our modern world of classical music,” Grynyuk said. “This makes our work on compositions a very interesting process. We try to put (all of our differences and similarities) into our goal to communicate to the audience the world that composers have created. We take a lot of time to rehearse our repertoire in search of a rendition that reflects all our ideas and personalities.”

The trio performs Schubert’s “Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major, D. 929” and Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A Minor, Op. 50” Monday evening.

“This particular program we are playing consists of two of the most important pieces in the repertoire for piano trio,” Grynyuk said.

Nicola Benedetti, left, Alexei Grynyuk and Leonard Elschenbroich met as young music students in London and played together during the 2009-10 season with multiple concerts in the United Kingdom and Germany. Since then, they regularly have performed at prestigious concert halls worldwide.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The Schubert trio is a new piece for the performers; they prepared it specifically for this year’s U.S. tour. On the other hand, the Tchaikovsky trio is the first piece they played together, about 14 years ago.

“So (there) will be a very interesting feeling to perform this program,” Grynyuk said. “One rendition we created in the weeks leading to the concert, and the other has changed and matured enormously over a long period.”