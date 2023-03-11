Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado properties and brokers earn top national honors for 2022

Vail Village-based Denton Advisory Group, including Craig Denton, Kyle Denton, and Kevin Denton, earned Top 25 Small Teams honors nationally among the more than 50,000 brokers in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties and five of its Vail and Beaver Creek brokers have earned top national sales honors for 2022. These include a company Roundtable award given to the top 50 individually-owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices businesses for overall sales among the nearly 1,500 offices worldwide, Top 25 Small Teams, and 25-Year and 10-Year Legend Awards.

National Top 25 Small Teams

Vail Village-based Denton Advisory Group, including Craig Denton, Kyle Denton, and Kevin Denton, earned Top 25 Small Teams honors nationally among the more than 50,000 brokers in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

National Legend Award Winners

Alida Zwaan and Larry Agneberg, both with the Vail-Lionshead office, were also honored with the 25-Year Legend Awards, given to brokers who have earned the Chairman’s Circle Award 25 times. Recipients of the Chairman’s Circle Award rank in the top 3 percent of the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Earning the 10-Year Legend Award for 10 years in the Chairman’s Circle was Page Slevin with the Beaver Creek Lodge office.

Annual Company Awards — Colorado

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, with 13 offices in 11 communities, also announced its top-performing broker teams and individual brokers in gross commission income (GCI) and units for 2022. These include:

Broker Teams GCI: Denton Advisory Group (Craig Denton, Kyle Denton, and Kevin Denton with the Vail Village office), Messmer Group (Rick Messmer and Jennie Longville May; Eagle office), and the Weinreich Team (Mark Weinreich, Tiffany Lydon Weinreich, Tiffany McCracken, and Rochelle Eick; Beaver Creek Villa Montane)

Broker Teams Units: Denton Advisory Group, Slaughter Group (Laurie Slaughter and Scooter Slaughter; Gypsum office), and Messmer Group (Eagle office)

Individuals GCI: Alida Zwaan and Timm Kluender (Vail-Lionshead), Leigh Rychel and Marla Hillerich (Beaver Creek Villa Montane), Jeffrey Cloonan, Tisa Olsen, and Page Slevin (Beaver Creek Lodge), Larry Agneberg (Vail-Lionshead), Chad Brasington (Edwards), and Jeff McAbee (Beaver Creek Villa Montane)

Individuals Units: Janet Boeser and Leigh Rychel (Beaver Creek Villa Montane), Gerardo Avila (Gypsum), Timm Kluender (Vail-Lionshead), Tisa Olsen (Beaver Creek Lodge), Alida Zwaan (Vail-Lionshead), and Marla Hillerich (Beaver Creek Villa Montane)

“These brokers not only stand out among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ top producers but also among the best of the best in Vail and Eagle County resort real estate,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “We are proud of our entire team and their standards of excellence in serving our clients and representing the company,” Slevin added.