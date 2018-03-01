Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties annouces 2017 top brokers

VAIL — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties recently announced its top performing brokers for 2017. Honorees included The Denton Advisory Group, Alida Zwaan, The Slaughter Group and Gerardo Avila.

• No. 1 Team in Gross Commission Income — The Denton Advisory Group:

Vail Valley residents since 1975, Craig Denton started The Denton Group in 1978, with son Kyle joining in 2001. In addition to being named No. 1 Team in gross commission income, Kyle was also recently named 2017 Realtor of the Year by the Vail Board of Realtors.

• No. 1 Individual in Gross Commission Income: Alida Zwaan.

Alida Zwaan has been involved in the Vail Valley's real estate market for the past 29 years, during which time she has been a consistently top producer. Over the past 10 years, Zwaan has achieved the International Chairman's Circle Award, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' highest honor. Zwann is affiliated with the international real estate organization, FIABCI and is a Certified Real Estate Specialist.

• No. 1 Team in Units: The Slaughter Group.

Eagle Valley residents for more than 35 years, partners Laurie and Scooter Slaughter have been in the real estate industry since 1995 and have been involved in residential, commercial and development property sales.

• No. 1 Individual in Units: Gerardo Avila.

A real estate broker in the Vail Valley since 2005, Avila has consistently been one of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties top producers and is bilingual in Spanish and English.

"These brokers are not only among Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Colorado Properties top producers but also among the elite in Vail Valley real estate," said Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "We are proud of their accomplishments and their long-standing commitment to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-476-2482.