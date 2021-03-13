Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village office earns top 3 regional honors

The Denton Advisory Group, including Craig, Kevin and Kyle Denton, were honored as the highest producing team for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties in 2020, achieving their five-year Legend Award status, both as a team and individually. This honor puts them in the top 0.5% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokers nationwide for five consecutive years. They were also named among the top 25 teams nationally. (Special to the Daily)



A record $3.5 billion year in real estate sales in Eagle County for 2020 boded well for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village office, which was recently recognized as among the top three regional offices for gross commission income. An additional 59 individual Berkshire Hathaway broker associates received sales awards.

Of the 59 broker associates and teams, Chad Brasington and The Denton Advisory Group, including Craig, Kevin and Kyle Denton, also achieved Legend Award status, putting them in the top 0.5% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokers nationwide. Brasington achieved his 10-year Legend Award and The Denton Advisory Group, 5-year Legend Award status, both as a team and individually, as well as being named top 25 small teams regionally.

The six award categories include:

Chairman’s Circle Diamond – $750,000 total GCI or 150 Units

Chairman’s Circle Platinum – $500,000 total GCI or 100 Units

Chairman’s Circle Gold – $280,000 total GCI or 70 Units

President’s Circle – $185,000 total GCI or 50 Units

Leading Edge Society – $120,000 total GCI or 35 Units

Honor Society – $75,000 total GCI or 25 Units

“We are incredibly proud of these milestone achievements for our brokers and teams,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, in a company announcement. “In a competitive industry, they continue to produce at record levels and their commitment to excellence transcends not only sales but also the highest level of client service and satisfaction.”

The award-winning broker associates from each of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ seven real estate offices and their respective honor include:

Beaver Creek Lodge

Individuals

Page Slevin, Chairman’s Circle Gold

Kevin Kenney, President’s Circle

Tisa Olsen, Leading Edge Society

Dave Whitman, Leading Edge Society

Carol Calinoff, Honor Society

Carrie Larson, Honor Society

Jackie Northrop, Honor Society

Beaver Creek Villa Montane

Teams

The Weinreich Team, Mark and Tiffany Weinrich, Tiffany McCracken, Chairman’s Circle Diamond

Individuals

Marla Hillerich, Chairman’s Circle Gold

Andrew Keiser, President’s Circle

Elizabeth Sullivan, President’s Circle

Janet Boeser, Leading Edge Society

Sarah Tuft, Honor Society

Eagle

Teams

The Messmer Team, Jennie Longville May, Rick Messmer, Chairman’s Circle Diamond

Individuals

Scott & Kari Marino, President’s Circle

Mallie Kingston, Leading Edge Society

Renee Oleson, Leading Edge Society

Mary Gorski, Honor Society

Liz Hasley, Honor Society

Hope Thomson, Honor Society

Edwards

Teams

The Dwell Group, Allison Brunwasser, Gabie Higbie, Leading Edge Society, Small Teams

Individuals

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties broker associate Chad Brasington achieved his 10-year Legend Award in 2020, putting him in the top 0.5% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties brokers nationwide for 10 consecutive years. (Special to the Daily)



Chad Brasington, 10 Year Legend Award and Chairman’s Circle Gold

Hope Nickeson, President’s Circle

Mike Budd, Leading Edge Society

Valerie Valene, Leading Edge Society

Gypsum

Teams

The Slaughter Group, Laurie and Scooter Slaughter, Dana Hyatt, Chairman’s Circle Platinum

Individuals

Gerardo Avila, Chairman’s Circle Gold

Thalia Leiva, President’s Circle

Vail Lionshead

Teams

The Jay Team, CJ and Matt Seatvet, Chairman’s Circle Gold

Individuals

Larry Agneberg, Chairman’s Circle Diamond

Timm Kluender, Chairman’s Circle Diamond

Meg Sierant, Chairman’s Circle Gold

Pete Denise, President’s Circle

Steve Michonski, President’s Circle

Claudine Brandt, Leading Edge Society

Karen Wilhelm, Leading Edge Society

Alida Zwaan, Leading Edge Society

Danen Boukather, Honor Society

Betsey Clarke, Honor Society

Kevin Douglas, Honor Society

Paula Fischer, Honor Society

Vail Village

Teams

The Denton Advisory Board, Craig, Kevin & Kyle Denton, 5-Year Legend Award, Top 25 Small Teams and Chairman’s Circle Gold Small Teams

Capan Team, Craig and Missy Capan, Leading Edge Society, Small Team

Individuals