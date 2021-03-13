 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village office earns top 3 regional honors | VailDaily.com
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village office earns top 3 regional honors

59 company broker associates and teams also honored with top producing awards in record real estate year

The Denton Advisory Group, including Craig, Kevin and Kyle Denton, were honored as the highest producing team for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties in 2020, achieving their five-year Legend Award status, both as a team and individually. This honor puts them in the top 0.5% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokers nationwide for five consecutive years. They were also named among the top 25 teams nationally. (Special to the Daily)

A record $3.5 billion year in real estate sales in Eagle County for 2020 boded well for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village office, which was recently recognized as among the top three regional offices for gross commission income. An additional 59 individual Berkshire Hathaway broker associates received sales awards.

Of the 59 broker associates and teams, Chad Brasington and The Denton Advisory Group, including Craig, Kevin and Kyle Denton, also achieved Legend Award status, putting them in the top 0.5% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokers nationwide. Brasington achieved his 10-year Legend Award and The Denton Advisory Group, 5-year Legend Award status, both as a team and individually, as well as being named top 25 small teams regionally.

The six award categories include:

  • Chairman’s Circle Diamond – $750,000 total GCI or 150 Units
  • Chairman’s Circle Platinum – $500,000 total GCI or 100 Units
  • Chairman’s Circle Gold – $280,000 total GCI or 70 Units
  • President’s Circle – $185,000 total GCI or 50 Units
  • Leading Edge Society – $120,000 total GCI or 35 Units
  • Honor Society – $75,000 total GCI or 25 Units

“We are incredibly proud of these milestone achievements for our brokers and teams,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, in a company announcement. “In a competitive industry, they continue to produce at record levels and their commitment to excellence transcends not only sales but also the highest level of client service and satisfaction.”

The award-winning broker associates from each of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ seven real estate offices and their respective honor include:

Beaver Creek Lodge

Individuals

  • Page Slevin, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Kevin Kenney, President’s Circle
  • Tisa Olsen, Leading Edge Society
  • Dave Whitman, Leading Edge Society
  • Carol Calinoff, Honor Society
  • Carrie Larson, Honor Society
  • Jackie Northrop, Honor Society

Beaver Creek Villa Montane

Teams

  • The Weinreich Team, Mark and Tiffany Weinrich, Tiffany McCracken, Chairman’s Circle Diamond

Individuals

  • Marla Hillerich, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Andrew Keiser, President’s Circle
  • Elizabeth Sullivan, President’s Circle
  • Janet Boeser, Leading Edge Society
  • Sarah Tuft, Honor Society

Eagle

Teams

  • The Messmer Team, Jennie Longville May, Rick Messmer, Chairman’s Circle Diamond

Individuals

  • Scott & Kari Marino, President’s Circle
  • Mallie Kingston, Leading Edge Society
  • Renee Oleson, Leading Edge Society
  • Mary Gorski, Honor Society
  • Liz Hasley, Honor Society
  • Hope Thomson, Honor Society

Edwards

Teams

  • The Dwell Group, Allison Brunwasser, Gabie Higbie, Leading Edge Society, Small Teams

Individuals

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties broker associate Chad Brasington achieved his 10-year Legend Award in 2020, putting him in the top 0.5% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties brokers nationwide for 10 consecutive years. (Special to the Daily)
  • Chad Brasington, 10 Year Legend Award and Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Hope Nickeson, President’s Circle
  • Mike Budd, Leading Edge Society
  • Valerie Valene, Leading Edge Society

Gypsum

Teams

  • The Slaughter Group, Laurie and Scooter Slaughter, Dana Hyatt, Chairman’s Circle Platinum

Individuals

  • Gerardo Avila, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Thalia Leiva, President’s Circle

Vail Lionshead

Teams

  • The Jay Team, CJ and Matt Seatvet, Chairman’s Circle Gold

Individuals

  • Larry Agneberg, Chairman’s Circle Diamond
  • Timm Kluender, Chairman’s Circle Diamond
  • Meg Sierant, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Pete Denise, President’s Circle
  • Steve Michonski, President’s Circle
  • Claudine Brandt, Leading Edge Society
  • Karen Wilhelm, Leading Edge Society
  • Alida Zwaan, Leading Edge Society
  • Danen Boukather, Honor Society
  • Betsey Clarke, Honor Society
  • Kevin Douglas, Honor Society
  • Paula Fischer, Honor Society

Vail Village

Teams

  • The Denton Advisory Board, Craig, Kevin & Kyle Denton, 5-Year Legend Award, Top 25 Small Teams and Chairman’s Circle Gold Small Teams
  • Capan Team, Craig and Missy Capan, Leading Edge Society, Small Team

Individuals

  • Craig Denton, 5-Year Legend Award
  • Kyle Denton, 5-Year Legend Award
  • Kevin Denton, 5-Year Legend Award
  • Adam Bartlett, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Debbie Irwin, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Jared Saul, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • JJ Schoonover, Chairman’s Circle Gold
  • Nate Hall, Leading Edge Society
  • Zac McColley, Leading Edge Society

