Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village office earns top 3 regional honors
59 company broker associates and teams also honored with top producing awards in record real estate year
A record $3.5 billion year in real estate sales in Eagle County for 2020 boded well for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village office, which was recently recognized as among the top three regional offices for gross commission income. An additional 59 individual Berkshire Hathaway broker associates received sales awards.
Of the 59 broker associates and teams, Chad Brasington and The Denton Advisory Group, including Craig, Kevin and Kyle Denton, also achieved Legend Award status, putting them in the top 0.5% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokers nationwide. Brasington achieved his 10-year Legend Award and The Denton Advisory Group, 5-year Legend Award status, both as a team and individually, as well as being named top 25 small teams regionally.
The six award categories include:
- Chairman’s Circle Diamond – $750,000 total GCI or 150 Units
- Chairman’s Circle Platinum – $500,000 total GCI or 100 Units
- Chairman’s Circle Gold – $280,000 total GCI or 70 Units
- President’s Circle – $185,000 total GCI or 50 Units
- Leading Edge Society – $120,000 total GCI or 35 Units
- Honor Society – $75,000 total GCI or 25 Units
“We are incredibly proud of these milestone achievements for our brokers and teams,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, in a company announcement. “In a competitive industry, they continue to produce at record levels and their commitment to excellence transcends not only sales but also the highest level of client service and satisfaction.”
The award-winning broker associates from each of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ seven real estate offices and their respective honor include:
Beaver Creek Lodge
Individuals
- Page Slevin, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Kevin Kenney, President’s Circle
- Tisa Olsen, Leading Edge Society
- Dave Whitman, Leading Edge Society
- Carol Calinoff, Honor Society
- Carrie Larson, Honor Society
- Jackie Northrop, Honor Society
Beaver Creek Villa Montane
Teams
- The Weinreich Team, Mark and Tiffany Weinrich, Tiffany McCracken, Chairman’s Circle Diamond
Individuals
- Marla Hillerich, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Andrew Keiser, President’s Circle
- Elizabeth Sullivan, President’s Circle
- Janet Boeser, Leading Edge Society
- Sarah Tuft, Honor Society
Eagle
Teams
- The Messmer Team, Jennie Longville May, Rick Messmer, Chairman’s Circle Diamond
Individuals
- Scott & Kari Marino, President’s Circle
- Mallie Kingston, Leading Edge Society
- Renee Oleson, Leading Edge Society
- Mary Gorski, Honor Society
- Liz Hasley, Honor Society
- Hope Thomson, Honor Society
Edwards
Teams
- The Dwell Group, Allison Brunwasser, Gabie Higbie, Leading Edge Society, Small Teams
Individuals
- Chad Brasington, 10 Year Legend Award and Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Hope Nickeson, President’s Circle
- Mike Budd, Leading Edge Society
- Valerie Valene, Leading Edge Society
Gypsum
Teams
- The Slaughter Group, Laurie and Scooter Slaughter, Dana Hyatt, Chairman’s Circle Platinum
Individuals
- Gerardo Avila, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Thalia Leiva, President’s Circle
Vail Lionshead
Teams
- The Jay Team, CJ and Matt Seatvet, Chairman’s Circle Gold
Individuals
- Larry Agneberg, Chairman’s Circle Diamond
- Timm Kluender, Chairman’s Circle Diamond
- Meg Sierant, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Pete Denise, President’s Circle
- Steve Michonski, President’s Circle
- Claudine Brandt, Leading Edge Society
- Karen Wilhelm, Leading Edge Society
- Alida Zwaan, Leading Edge Society
- Danen Boukather, Honor Society
- Betsey Clarke, Honor Society
- Kevin Douglas, Honor Society
- Paula Fischer, Honor Society
Vail Village
Teams
- The Denton Advisory Board, Craig, Kevin & Kyle Denton, 5-Year Legend Award, Top 25 Small Teams and Chairman’s Circle Gold Small Teams
- Capan Team, Craig and Missy Capan, Leading Edge Society, Small Team
Individuals
- Craig Denton, 5-Year Legend Award
- Kyle Denton, 5-Year Legend Award
- Kevin Denton, 5-Year Legend Award
- Adam Bartlett, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Debbie Irwin, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Jared Saul, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- JJ Schoonover, Chairman’s Circle Gold
- Nate Hall, Leading Edge Society
- Zac McColley, Leading Edge Society