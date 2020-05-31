Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices honored with national awards

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” and “Highest Ranked in Most Trusted and Loved” in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend study. This is the third time Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has received Brand of the Year, receiving the award in 2014, 2018 and now for 2020.

“As a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network member, it is an honor and testimony to our dedicated brokers here locally as well as nationally to be the number one real estate agency and most loved brand,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “These awards demonstrate our company-wide commitment to earning our clients’ trust through our follow-up before, during and after the sale.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties is locally owned and operated by Michael Slevin, serving the Vail Valley since 1971. The company is the only real estate brokerage firm with offices in six communities, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum. For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-329-2482.